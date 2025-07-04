Emma Watson makes major 'commitment' amid new relationship

Emma Watson's name has been in the news this week after she was spotted on a cute picnic date in Oxford.

The actress sat riverside in a summer-perfect green and white floral dress with a companion as she took a break from her studies.

The 35-year-old initially enrolled at Oxford University in 2023 to study a master's in creative writing, and since completing the course, she is reportedly now undertaking a PhD in philosophy.

Not content with studying to become a doctor and globetrotting for fashion week, the ambitious actress has also signed up for a rather intense hobby, which is set to be quite the commitment.

© Getty Emma Watson has a busy life

Emma Watson's new hobby

Emma is reportedly getting in touch with her sporty side while living in the riverside city, signing up to be the coxswain on Oxford's New College women's third team.

A coxswain, also known as a cox, is the rowing team's on-the-water coach and navigator. In her role, Emma will steer the boat, manage the crew's rhythm and technique and motivate them during training and races.

© GC Images Emma Watson's new hobby is intense

While the cox doesn't do any rowing, the commitment is no less intense, as Kate Macknight, who was on her university rowing team – and even caught hypothermia doing the sport - explains.

"It's tricky, because as a cox you do the same amount of hours on the water, as well as travelling to the races, but without the recognition the rowers get. You are also often required to do the same training drills including running."

On how Emma's acting experience and the confidence gained could help in her new role, Kate adds: "You have to strike a balance of being likeable and in control, so that the rowers are motivated but not messing out."

© Getty Emma needs to be likeable as a cox

Olivia Deslandes, who rowed for her school as a teenager, adds: "As a cox, although you are often the shortest person in the boat, you have to show complete confidence on and off the water. When the rowers are tired in a race and their body wants to give up, you are the voice in their ear telling them that they can and will do this. You have to help them override the pain."

As for Emma's training regime, Olivia notes: "From my knowledge of university rowing, it is a huge commitment. Whilst I was a cox, we were on the river a minimum of three times a week and I believe university rowers are double that, with a lot of early morning sessions.

"Rowing is not easy but there is no thrill or sense of achievement like it."

Here's hoping that, amid studying for her PhD, spending time with friends, and her new role as a cox, Emma is able to find some space to relax this summer!