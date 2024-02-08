Emma Watson's super-private property portfolio is perfect for new Oxford student life

Emma Watson surprised fans last year when it was revealed that she was taking a further step away from her career as an actress. While the star hasn't been in a film since 2019, she was still working behind the camera, but autumn 2023 saw the 33-year-old enroll at Oxford University, where she is undertaking a graduate degree in creative writing.

Oxford is close to Emma's heart as she attended Headington School just outside the city, so she likely knows the area well, and her choice of course likely impacts where she lives, as it includes "high contact hours," meaning the Beauty and the Beast star will need to spend a great deal of time in the city of Oxford, attending lectures and meet with her tutors.

Her graduate degree also includes two guided retreats and one research placement, which provides between one and two weeks' in-house experience of writing in the real world – meaning Emma might need to relocate again!

© Getty Emma Watson owns several homes

Where does Emma Watson live in Oxford?

Oxford graduate students, such as Emma, are able to live in university accommodation in the city, with 72% choosing to do so in their first year of their masters course.

The accommodation starts at £20.55 per week, though we suspect that Emma doesn't live on campus, with the website stating: "Many graduate students secure accommodation in the private sector."

Emma owns a home in London's salubrious Canonbury Place, so realistically, she could commute for her lectures at Oxford. The star drives an Audi A3, which was towed away in February 2024 after she parked it illegally during a visit to Stratford-Upon-Avon – perhaps she was visiting Shakespeare's hometown for inspiration for her Oxford writing course?

© Getty Emma Watson's car was towed in Stratford-Upon-Avon

When she's in London, Emma's Canonbury Place abode reportedly has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and two living rooms, with a glimpse given inside her dreamy home during a 2017 photo shoot.

The images showed mustard yellow walls (an homage to the yellow in Gryffindor's house colours, perhaps?) and quirky interiors including an antique chair, an imposing white fireplace and a collection of eclectic art.

Emma Watson's holiday home

As well as her home in the capital, Emma also owns a luxury holiday home in Meribel, France, which was reportedly the first home she bought when she turned 18.

Emma and the whole Watson family have a close connection with France, with her parents owning the Domaine Watson vineyard in Chablis. Emma and her brother, Alex, also spend a lot of time in the country, as their spirit brand Renais is created on the same vineyard, using waste product from their parents' wine creations.

Wherever Emma spends most of her time, we're sure her home is eco-friendly, as she has been championing sustainable practices for many years. This also likely impacts her decision of whether to commute to Oxford regularly or to live in the city.

