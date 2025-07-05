Lady Kitty Spencer dazzles at star-studded event in Rome

Lady Kitty Spencer, together with her sisters Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, is without a doubt one of the most fashionable members of British high society.

The model is often seen at London’s most exclusive parties and jet-setting around the world. Only a few days ago, she was seen looking stunning at the Serpentine Gallery summer party held in Kensington Gardens.

For that occasion, Princess Diana’s niece, 34, wore an aqua blue ball gown made from billowing tulle, featuring a corseted strapless top with a cinched waist, and intricate silk flowers studded with crystals cascading on the front. She paired the dress with a pair of strappy silver sandals.

Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia were also in attendance and wore matching red gowns and statement diamond jewellery, looking just as lovely as their older sister.

Last week, Lady Kitty flew to Rome for an event organised by royal-favourite brand Aquazzurra and luxury e-commerce platform ​​Mytheresa. There, under the Italian sun, she dazzled with two jaw-droppingly beautiful summer looks.

© Lucas Possiede Lady Kitty Spencer in Rome

For the star-studded evening at Cinecittà Studios - also known as the Italian Hollywood - Prince William’s cousin wore the colour of the summer, sporting a long butter yellow dress with delicate flowers.

The real star of the show were the accessories, as she wore a pair of Aquazzurra’s ‘Tequila Sandal’ in light caramel, which retail for £1,090, and the ‘Vacanza Clutch’ in light gold, that could be yours with £775 but it’s currently sold out.

For the brunch, held at Hotel de Russie, she wore a simple cotton poplin shirt dress from Gucci, which featured a central Horsebit leather detail, and costs an eye-watering £1,750. Again, Kitty spiced up the simple outfit with some Aquazzurra accessories.

© Lucas Possiede Marchioness Emma Thynn and Lady Kitty Spencer

She wore the ‘Broderie Bow Tie Pump’, which retails for £815, and it’s one of the British royal women's favourite pairs. Princess Eugenie wore the same style but in beige twice for Royal Ascot this year, Princess Kate wore them in black at King Charles III coronation and various official occasions and even Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, wore them during many royal engagements in 2018.

To complete the look, Lady Spencer added a pair of ‘Riviera’ sunglasses in white, sold for £410, and the adorable ‘Marea Mini Bucket’ in white as well, which retails for £1,000 and also exists in a more colourful baby blue version.

© Lucas Possiede A close-up of Lady Kitty Spencer's accessories

Other A-listers present at the event included actress Diane Kruger, model Stella Maxwell, Marchioness Emma Thynn, Princess Eugenia of Hannover, Lady Lola Bute, and the twins, Countesses Sarah, Victoria, and Melissa von Faber-Castell, as well as Princess Antonella D’Orleans-Bourbon, among many others.