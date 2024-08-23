Tom Cruise's $65k a year gift to estranged daughter Suri

Tom Cruise has not been seen with his daughter, Suri since 2013 – but he is still helping out from the sidelines.

The Mission Impossible star, 62, is reportedly estranged from the 18-year-old he shares with his ex-wife Katie Holmes, but he is said to be forking over a substantial amount of money for her foreseeable future.

Suri recently moved into the dorms of Carnegie Mellon University, a private university in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but it won't be her mom Katie paying the hefty tuition bill.

According to DailyMail.com, Tom will pay the annual tuition fee of $65,000 after agreeing to cover all of Suri's schooling following his and Katie's 2012 divorce after six years of marriage.

Katie was granted full custody of their daughter in the split, with the divorce settlement also stating that Tom had to pay $400,000 a year in child support payments, as well as all of Suri's "medical, dental, insurance, education, college and other extracurricular costs."

The child support payments have ceased now that Suri is 18 and no longer living with her mother, but Tom is "fulfilling his obligation" by continuing to pay for her education.

The college freshman was spotted settling into her new home on campus last weekend with help from her famous mother, while Tom was busy filming another installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise in London.

The mother-daughter duo was seen carrying bags and navigating the campus grounds together. Suri, looking every bit the relaxed and stylish young adult, sported a casual white top paired with comfortable baggy jean shorts and white sneakers.

Suri's move-in day marked the beginning of her journey at Carnegie Mellon University, where she will start classes on August 26, according to the school's website.

The teenager, who has grown up in the limelight as the child of Hollywood royalty, is now transitioning to a more typical college experience – sharing a dorm room with another female student, a stark contrast to her luxurious upbringing in New York City.

Carnegie Mellon University offers a variety of dorm options, including the large Donner House, a four-level residence hall that houses nearly 250 first-year students, and the smaller, all-female Scobell House, which accommodates 88 students.

Despite the simplicity of dorm life compared to her previous home, Suri will have access to a wide range of on-campus dining options, from cappuccinos and croissants at Au Bon Pain to pasta dishes at Ciao Bella and kosher fare at The Edge Cafe and Market.

For her fitness needs, there is a state-of-the-art wellness center.

Katie is sure to feel her daughter's absence and spoke to Town and Country magazine earlier this year about Suri leaving home.

"You want them to stay with you forever, but they're these amazing beings, and you have to do everything you can to give them what they need — and then they're going to go. And that's going to be very, very sad for me," she said.

"Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her, and I'm happy," she continued.

"I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."

