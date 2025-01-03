Jennifer Lopez leaves little to the imagination in tiny bikini and cowboy hat during Aspen vacation

Jennifer Lopez turned up the heat during her winter getaway by rocking a bikini for a new, head-turning photo.

The star took to Instagram stories to deliver a jaw-dropping selfie in which she posed in a two-piece, cowboy hat and big, fluffy boots.

She looked sensational in her get-up which was better suited for a beach vacation.

Her post came days into the new year as JLo set about marking a new chapter in her life after her split from Ben Affleck.

The couple originally married in 2022 after reuniting in 2021, almost two decades after they first made headlines as a couple.

© Instagram JLo wowed in an unexpected outfit for her winter vacation

But sadly, they couldn't make it work and have since called it quits.

She spent her first Christmas without Ben since their divorce surrounded by loved ones including her children, Emme and Max.

Over the festive season, she posted numerous snapshots of her celebrations with her sister Lynda and her daughter, Lucie, along for the ride.

© Instagram JLo with her child Emme and niece Lucie in Aspen

Despite the split, Jennifer is focusing on her kids, who she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

In a recent interview, she spoke about the challenges of parenting and said: "I mean, as a mom, you always want to put your best foot forward for your kids," adding: "You want to lift them up."

Still, she noted: "That doesn't stop you from being a human being who struggles."

© @jlo JLo is no stranger to show stopping looks

The "Jenny From the Block" hitmaker described motherhood in three words: "Blessing, challenging, and beautiful," but confessed: "I think it's the hardest job anyone could ever have in this life."

In 2022, Jennifer spoke to Vogue about her efforts to co-parent and blend her family with Ben's. He shares three children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

© Jon Kopaloff Ben and Jen have split

"What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me, and my kids have a new ally in him," she said.

Ben spent the holiday season with his kids and his ex.

The former couple volunteered at the Midnight Mission's annual Thanksgiving Street Fair together, and were then reported to have enjoyed Christmas as a family.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Ben and Jennifer reunited for their kids over the holidays

Both parties will be looking for a more content 2025. JLo posted a video of her year on Instagram and declared the "best is yet to come."

She added in a voiceover: "I am very proud of how I handle all the things… In my low moments, I've learned to just feel the feelings and then let them go."