Blake Shelton teams up with this striking star in new music video

Known for his powerful vocals and signature country charm, Blake Shelton’s new collaboration with Noah Cyrus on her single "New Country" comes as no surprise.

The 25-year-old has unveiled details of her upcoming sophomore album, I Want My Loved Ones To Go With Me, along with dates for her North American headlining tour this fall. The star is also scheduled to host a special album release-day show at The Ford in Los Angeles on July 11.

Noah teased her upcoming album with the release of “New Country", a collaboration with Blake Shelton. The music video, set to debut on Friday, features the duo performing together in a dimly lit barn. In the teaser, Noah appears in a glitzy black dress cinched at the waist with a silver belt, paired with lace-up heels. Meanwhile, Blake donned his classic navy shirt with dark–wash jeans and brown cowboy boots.

The singer posted a clip of the music video on Instagram. She captioned the post: "New Country video out this Friday, love ya buddy!! @blakeshelton."

Noah's fans flocked to the comments section to gush over the country star collaboration. "The duo we didn’t know we needed!" penned one social media user.

"Love it!" added another follower.

"Such a powerful duo! I love the second photo," wrote a third fan.

Noah also shared a sweet photo of the duo wearing matching suede cowboy hats, smiling brightly as they pointed at each other.

Blake's relationship

Blake met his wife Gwen Stefani on The Voice and the pair went public with their relationship in late 2015. In 2020, they announced their engagement to Instagram and a year later tied the knot at Blake's Oklahoma ranch. The couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary last week.

Gwen shares three sons, Kingston, 19, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11, with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. However, Blake is actively involved in raising his wife's three boys and even opened up about fatherhood in an interview with People.

The star told the outlet that he would never "force" his music on the kids. "I think just accidentally throughout his lifetime, when he rides in the truck with me somewhere, he can't help but hear whatever station I have on," he shared.

"He's [Zuma] leaning into country music pretty much 150 percent," he said. "He's a fan of older country music and newer country music, which has been pretty crazy for us to see."