Dylan Dreyer’s head-turning summer style: A dress for every occasion

So, if you're seeking summer dress inspiration, look no further, because Dylan has you covered.
So here are some of Dylan Dreyer's best summer dress looks…
1/9
Butter yellow
When not predicting the weather, Dylan predicts the fashion forecast. Back in 2018, Dylan wore this season's trendiest colour: butter yellow. The ruffled, tweed dress perfectly completely complemented her glowing tan and blonde hair.
2/9
Emerald green
In May 2024, Dylan wore a spaghetti strap fit and flare dress by Eliza J on Today. The emerald-toned dress gave off a glossy look, and the floral design added a classy touch.
3/9
Pink on pink!
Dylan wore a floral custom-made pink dress to Royal Ascot 2025, paired with a matching pink fascinator. The pink-on-pink look was Barbie-esque, and the pop of fuchsia makes it a stand-out outfit.
4/9
Pastel pink
Dylan attended the Hudson River Park luncheon in 2024 wearing this gorgeous watercolour-styled, pastel pink dress. The floaty material of the dress showed off the pattern, with the cinch at the waist making it very figure-hugging.
5/9
Kentucky Derby Day
While reporting the Kentucky Derby, Dylan wore a brown, corset-style top with a yellow flower pattern and a matching long skirt. The honey-toned yellow added a touch of warmth to the more neutral brown tones, again another color on trend this season.
6/9
Lady in red
Dylan was on theme for The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert in New York City. A lady in red, the dress was complemented by her light makeup look, ideal for an evening out on holiday.
7/9
Golfer girl
Dylan Dreyer shows that summer dresses can be channelled into a golf girl style. In this mid navy patterned dress, she made the outfit look cool and casual with a baseball cap and sunnies.
8/9
Shimmering showstopper
A head-turning moment from Dylan was when she wore this satin white, tasselled dress to the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards. The shimmery showstopper would be a standout choice for any summer occasion.
9/9
Multi-colored
Who says colors clash? Another adorable Kentucky Derby look from Dylan was this pastel shaded, flowery one-shoulder dress, which she accessorized with a multicolored fascinator.
