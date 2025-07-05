Dylan Dreyer’s head-turning summer style: A dress for every occasion

Dylan Dreyer gives serious fashion inspiration for summer dresses, whether on or off Today.

Her bright and bold wardrobe choices lend themselves perfectly to her lifestyle. Whether she's delivering the forecast from Studio 1A, on assignment at Royal Ascot or on a beach vacation with her family, her wardrobe is always on point.

So, if you're seeking summer dress inspiration, look no further, because Dylan has you covered.

So here are some of Dylan Dreyer's best summer dress looks…

1/ 9 © @bhaviland Butter yellow When not predicting the weather, Dylan predicts the fashion forecast. Back in 2018, Dylan wore this season's trendiest colour: butter yellow. The ruffled, tweed dress perfectly completely complemented her glowing tan and blonde hair.





2/ 9 © @dylandreyernbc Emerald green In May 2024, Dylan wore a spaghetti strap fit and flare dress by Eliza J on Today. The emerald-toned dress gave off a glossy look, and the floral design added a classy touch.









3/ 9 © @dylandreyernbc Pink on pink! Dylan wore a floral custom-made pink dress to Royal Ascot 2025, paired with a matching pink fascinator. The pink-on-pink look was Barbie-esque, and the pop of fuchsia makes it a stand-out outfit.

4/ 9 © Getty Images Pastel pink Dylan attended the Hudson River Park luncheon in 2024 wearing this gorgeous watercolour-styled, pastel pink dress. The floaty material of the dress showed off the pattern, with the cinch at the waist making it very figure-hugging.







5/ 9 © @dylandreyernbc Kentucky Derby Day While reporting the Kentucky Derby, Dylan wore a brown, corset-style top with a yellow flower pattern and a matching long skirt. The honey-toned yellow added a touch of warmth to the more neutral brown tones, again another color on trend this season.





6/ 9 © Getty Images for The American He Lady in red Dylan was on theme for The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert in New York City. A lady in red, the dress was complemented by her light makeup look, ideal for an evening out on holiday.

7/ 9 © Getty Images Golfer girl Dylan Dreyer shows that summer dresses can be channelled into a golf girl style. In this mid navy patterned dress, she made the outfit look cool and casual with a baseball cap and sunnies.





8/ 9 © NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Shimmering showstopper A head-turning moment from Dylan was when she wore this satin white, tasselled dress to the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards. The shimmery showstopper would be a standout choice for any summer occasion.



