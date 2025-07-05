Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dylan Dreyer’s head-turning summer style: A dress for every occasion
Dylan Dreyer in a pink dress© @dylandreyernbc

The Today Show host always has fun with her style

Iona MacRobert
Editorial Assistant
2 minutes ago
Dylan Dreyer gives serious fashion inspiration for summer dresses, whether on or off Today.

Her bright and bold wardrobe choices lend themselves perfectly to her lifestyle. Whether she's delivering the forecast from Studio 1A, on assignment at Royal Ascot or on a beach vacation with her family, her wardrobe is always on point. 

So, if you're seeking summer dress inspiration, look no further, because Dylan has you covered. 

So here are some of Dylan Dreyer's best summer dress looks…

1/9

Dylan Dreyer in a butter yellow dress and yellow shoes© @bhaviland

Butter yellow

When not predicting the weather, Dylan predicts the fashion forecast. Back in 2018, Dylan wore this season's trendiest colour: butter yellow. The ruffled, tweed dress perfectly completely complemented her glowing tan and blonde hair. 



2/9

Dylan Dreyer wearing a emerald green spaghetti silk dress and fascinator © @dylandreyernbc

Emerald green

In May 2024, Dylan wore a spaghetti strap fit and flare dress by Eliza J on Today. The emerald-toned dress gave off a glossy look, and the floral design added a classy touch. 





3/9

Dylan Dreyer wearing a pink dress and pink fascinator © @dylandreyernbc

Pink on pink!

Dylan wore a floral custom-made pink dress to Royal Ascot 2025, paired with a matching pink fascinator. The pink-on-pink look was Barbie-esque, and the pop of fuchsia makes it a stand-out outfit. 

4/9

Dylan Dreyer in a pastel pink floaty dress with flowers© Getty Images

Pastel pink

Dylan attended the Hudson River Park luncheon in 2024 wearing this gorgeous watercolour-styled, pastel pink dress. The floaty material of the dress showed off the pattern, with the cinch at the waist making it very figure-hugging. 




5/9

Dylan in a brown and honey yellow toned dress and skirt © @dylandreyernbc

Kentucky Derby Day

While reporting the Kentucky Derby, Dylan wore a brown, corset-style top with a yellow flower pattern and a matching long skirt. The honey-toned yellow added a touch of warmth to the more neutral brown tones, again another color on trend this season. 



6/9

Dylan Dreyer in a red dress © Getty Images for The American He

Lady in red

Dylan was on theme for The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert in New York City. A lady in red, the dress was complemented by her light makeup look, ideal for an evening out on holiday. 

7/9

Dylan Dreyer in a navy dress and baseball cap© Getty Images

Golfer girl

Dylan Dreyer shows that summer dresses can be channelled into a golf girl style. In this mid navy patterned dress, she made the outfit look cool and casual with a baseball cap and sunnies. 



8/9

Dylan Dreyer smiling in a white satin tasselled dress© NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Shimmering showstopper

A head-turning moment from Dylan was when she wore this satin white, tasselled dress to the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards. The shimmery showstopper would be a standout choice for any summer occasion. 



9/9

Dylan Dreyer in a multi-colored flower dress and colored fascinator © @dylandreyernbc

Multi-colored

Who says colors clash? Another adorable Kentucky Derby look from Dylan was this pastel shaded, flowery one-shoulder dress, which she accessorized with a multicolored fascinator. 

