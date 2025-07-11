David Beckham extends heartfelt support to son Brooklyn after touching message to Harper

David Beckham has made a clear public show of support for his eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham.

Amidst the swirling speculation about a rift within the family, the 50-year-old football star publicly signalled his pride in Brooklyn by "liking" his son's latest video on Instagram on Tuesday evening.

The post saw Brooklyn promoting his hot sauce brand, Cloud23, with a video of himself confidently cooking chicken using the condiment.

David was notably quick to hit the "like" button. Brooklyn's grandmother, Sandra, also weighed in on the post, sweetly commenting, "Perfect" alongside a series of love heart and clapping hands emojis.

The aspiring chef, 26, and his wife, actress Nicola Peltz, 30, live in Los Angeles, while his famous parents and siblings Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14, split their time between London and the Cotswolds.

© Darren Gerrish/WireImage Brooklyn has not been seen with his family in more than six months

The touching move comes as Brooklyn issued a public message to his family on the special occasion of his younger sister Harper's 14th birthday.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the entrepreneur shared a photograph of him, Nicola and Harper appearing to be from the family's trip to Paris last September for Victoria Beckham's show during Paris Fashion Week.

© Instagram Brooklyn penned a short tribute to his sister, Harper Beckham, for her birthday

Alongside the snap, he penned the caption: "Happy birthday Harper we love u x", a short and simple message to his youngest sibling for her special day.

This marks a very rare occasion that Brooklyn has publicly commented on his family since reports of a feud began to emerge. While he chose not to publicly mark Father's Day or David's recent knighthood announcement, he did celebrate his grandmother Sandra's birthday in June.

Inside the Beckham feud

There have been rumours of a possible 'rift' within the Beckham family for several months now. Brooklyn and Nicola were noticeably absent from Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show, with the pair also missing a string of subsequent key family events, including the former Spice Girl's birthday festivities in Miami.

Brooklyn also failed to show public support for David following his knighthood and didn't post anything for Father's Day.

© Instagram The Beckhams have homes in London, Miami, and beyond

According to insiders, Nicola has been a cause of friction between her husband and his parents, as a billionaire's daughter who grew up in a privileged environment and is used to doing things her way.

"From the minute Nicola came into the family, she hasn't shown what Victoria would say is respect towards them," a source close to the family told HELLO!.

"Tensions rose at their wedding and that situation has continued; Victoria and Nicola don't really get along. Over the past few months, Nicola has been causing things to fester and everyone to fall out."