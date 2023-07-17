Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello announce divorce after seven years of marriage

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have decided to call it quits after seven years of marriage. The two first sparked divorce rumors after the actor shared a birthday tribute to his wife that some fans deemed "cold."

In a statement to Page Six, the former couple said: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Sofia and Joe first got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2014, to much fanfare, six months after they met at that year's White House Correspondents Dinner.

Joe's last appearance on Sofia's Instagram was in a June 29 post featuring a slew of photos of the actor, throwbacks from a vacation in Italy.

The Modern Family actress has been vacationing in Italy again for almost two weeks, but this time around without her husband, and has shared plenty of sun-soaked photos – appearing without her ring – as she travels through Capri, Ravello, and more with friends.

A week ago on July 10, Joe raised questions over the status of their relationship with his birthday tribute to Sofia, which was simply a grainy photo of the two together and the caption: "¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!" which some fans found rather terse.

At the time, fans reacted with: "Ok this is weird. I'm scared," and: "Joe, I hope you guys are ok," as well as: "Something is off. Cold message," in the comment section under the post.

In comparison, his birthday tribute to her in 2022 was a slew of pictures of them together over the years, and the caption: "¡Feliz Cumpleaños mi amor!" which translates to "Happy birthday my love!" and he added: "I love you so much."

© Getty Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on May 7, 2015 in Hollywood, California

When the former couple met at the White House Correspondents Dinner, Sofia was still with ex-fiancé Nick Loeb. Nonetheless, a photo from the annual event of Joe checking out Sofia went viral shortly after, and he himself has shared it on his Instagram.

He previously joked about checking her out even then, joking to E! News: "C'mon you can't put that in front of me. What am I supposed to do? I'm not going to apologize, you know?" adding: "I totally got busted. That was actually funny when we first started dating, months after that."

He then went on to detail how they first came to be, telling the outlet: "We had talked, I guess, or kinda bumped into each other but we didn't start dating until she was single.

She had a boyfriend at that time, so I probably could've gotten into a fight for doing that," he said, adding: "I'm not trying to start a fight at the White House. But you know, like if that walks in front of you, it's kind of you know, like the Pied Piper."