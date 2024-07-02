Sofia Vergara's $20 bodycon dress has Carrie Bradshaw vibes

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara is showing us how to do summer parties in style with a dress that looks straight out of Carrie Bradshaw’s wardrobe. And while the one-shouldered bodycon look might have Sarah Jessica Parker vibes, it doesn't have a NYC-level price tag - it costs just $20!

Just the look we need for everything from date night to Sex and The City-style cocktails with the girls, Sofia's one-shouldered dress from pics she shared on Instagram instantly reminded me of the $205 Norma Kamali 'Diana' dress that fashion icon Carrie wore in And Just Like That.

Sofia showed how to do summer garden party fashion in style wearing an affordable one-shouldered dress

The dress is from the Griselda star's line at Walmart – it's a best-seller and it comes in sizes XS-5XL. As far as colors, you can shop it in both Sofia’s summer white and also in black, for the perfect party LBD. And the plus-size - which also includes a deep blue version - is on sale right now for less than $10.

Sarah Jessica Parker wore a similar style - the Diana dress by Norma Kamali - as Carrie Bradshaw on And Just Like That

Made from a Spandex-elastane blend, the curve-hugging dress is described by the retailer as “retro and modern at the same time”. Shoppers call it “very well made” and praise the fact that it’s lined, stretchy and comfortable: “Very forgiving, yet shapely. Easy to wear or pack. I followed other reviews and happy I purchased,” said one reviewer.

© Walmart Sofia Jeans Women's One Shoulder Ruched Dress

$20 at Walmart

The look is so similar to the Norma Kamali Diana gown, which also has curve-flattering shirred sides as well as an asymmetrical hem. And I think the best thing about the higher-priced style is that not only does it have a figure-skimming style it also has a built-in stretch bodysuit so the bodycon style has the ideal drape and fit when you put it on.

If you're looking for a price point somewhere in the middle, Club L London's one-shouldered look is divine and comes in more than 20 colors, from white to pale blue to Barbie pink. The bodycon midi-length dress is fully ruched and made from premium stretch jersey.

And how to style your goddess look? Be like Sofia, who combined her white goddess dress with dramatic statement earrings and a Dolce & Gabbana ‘Devotion’ bag. (The designer purse is sold out, but Pinko’s Love One raffia shoulder bag, on sale for 40% off at FarFetch, is an amazing, and much more affordable, lookalike).

Or, take a page out of Carrie's book with an oversized blazer, strappy silver high heeled sandals and a metallic animal print clutch.

© Instagram / Sofia Vergara Modern Family star Sofia accessorized the look with a luxury bag by Dolce & Gabbana

First created by Normal Kamali in the 1970s, with a Greco-Roman influence, the 'Diana' classic dress style has made a big comeback in recent seasons - and I have to say I love this look as a summer party staple.