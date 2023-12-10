Joe Manganiello supported by new girlfriend as they make red carpet debut after Sofia Vergara split – who is she?

Both Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello appear to have new loves in their lives after their shocking split over the summer, and Joe is taking his to the red carpet!

The Magic Mike actor, 46, stepped out arm in arm with his new girlfriend, actress and model Caitlin O'Connor, 33, at the Children of Armenia Fund Gala at Cipriani in New York City on Saturday night.

The True Blood alum and the Modern Family star, who tied the knot in 2015, first confirmed their divorce in a statement to Page Six back in July, which read: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

For the charitable gala over the weekend, Joe looked dapper in a crisp navy suit layered over a blue-gray shirt and coordinating tie.

Meanwhile, his date looked glamorous in a silky, emerald green gown with a high slit and bustier bodice, paired with bejeweled strappy heels. She styled her blonde hair in a slicked back ponytail, which highlighted her long silver earrings.

According to the COAF website, Joe was one of the honorees of the night; his new girlfriend Caitlin was supporting him as he was presented with "the prestigious" COAF Humanitarian Award for his philanthropic efforts.

© Getty Joe and Caitlin reportedly met in September

The website further states the annual gala celebrates "a significant milestone for COAF and our village communities, commemorating two decades of incredible impact in Armenia's rural regions."

Caitlin was born in Los Angeles in 1990, though she was raised in Uniontown, Pennsylvania. She moved back to California to attend UCLA in 2007, and has since had roles in Two and a Half Men, Key and Peele, Entourage, plus several modeling campaigns.

© Getty Caitlin is an actress and model based in Los Angeles

Joe's outing with Caitlin comes not long after his ex Sofia also debuted a potential new beau back in October.

The Griselda actress was spotted out in late October in Los Angeles having dinner with Justin Saliman, an orthopedic surgeon, and the two have continued to make occasional appearances since.

© Getty Joe and Sofia were married for seven years

According to his website, his medical practice is based in Beverly Hills, and he is a Stanford sports medicine trained orthopedic surgeon.

© Getty The actress has been linked to Justin Saliman, who was previously married to actress Bree Turner

His online bio continues: "Dr. Saliman completed a sports medicine fellowship at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California," and adds: "Prior to his fellowship, he completed his orthopedic surgery residency at the prestigious St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center of Columbia University in New York City. He earned his medical degree at the University of Colorado School of Medicine outside his hometown of Denver."

Justin was previously married to actress Bree Turner, who is known for her roles in Grimm, The Ugly Truth, Smashed, and Just My Luck. The two split in 2018; they were together for ten years and share two kids, Dean and Stella.

