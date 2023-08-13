Sofia Vergara glows in poolside photos as ex Joe Manganiello resurfaces in first appearance since split

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are focusing on themselves in the midst of their divorce after seven years of marriage.

The A-List former couple shocked fans when they announced their divorce in July, in a statement to Page Six which read: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Now, as the finalization of their divorce approaches, the Modern Family actress is remaining surrounded by friends, while the Magic Mike actor, who has kept a low profile in the wake of their split, has resurfaced for the first time since they announced it.

WATCH: Sofia Vergara's Rise To Fame

In the lead up to announcing the divorce and ever since, Sofia has made sure to keep her support system close, and has been sharing plenty of photos on Instagram surrounded by her closest friends.

Her latest post is no exception, and over the weekend she shared a slew of photos from her time well-spent by the pool, soaking up the sun and the last bits of summer.

MORE: Sofia Vergara looks unbelievable in the most figure-hugging strapless dress

One snapshot sees her sipping on some drinks by the sun-shielded veranda in her backyard, while in another she is posing on a pool lounger in a strapless, hot pink swimsuit adorned with a printed sarong, while she enjoys a glass of the Brangelina-owned rosé, Miraval.

© Instagram Sofia enjoyed a day by the pool with friends

She fittingly begged summer not to be over just yet in her caption, writing in Spanish: "Don't let summer end!"

MORE: Sofia Vergara makes multi-million dollar move as Joe Manganiello divorce heads to court – details revealed

MORE: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's big clue they were heading for divorce

Continuing her fun, friend-filled weekend, she later shared another photo out with friends enjoying dinner.

Her fans loved seeing her in good spirits and living her best life, and wrote in the comments section under the posts: "Girls just wanna have fun!" and: "My queen, as always the prettiest," as well as: "Total summer gorgeousness," plus another fan also added: "Looks divine, so beautiful!"

Meanwhile, as Sofia enjoyed her time by the pool with friends, her soon-to-be ex-husband made his first public appearance in almost a month, the first since the former couple announced their divorce.

© Instagram The actress has been surrounded by her loved ones amid her divorce

The star was spotted in Los Angeles running errands in swim trunks and a loose tank top, no wedding band on his left ring finger, carrying him and Sofia's dog, Bubbles.

MORE: Sofia Vergara's sun-soaked selfie by the sea commands attention from fans as Joe Manganiello files for divorce

© Instagram Joe was spotted out and about with the couple's dog, Bubbles

Joe and Sofia first met at the White House Correspondents Dinner, when Sofia was still with ex-fiancé Nick Loeb.

A photo from the annual event of Joe checking out Sofia went viral shortly after, and he himself has shared it on his Instagram.

© Getty The former were married for almost eight years

He previously owned up to checking her out at the time, and joked to E! News: "C'mon you can't put that in front of me. What am I supposed to do? I'm not going to apologize, you know?" adding: "I totally got busted. That was actually funny when we first started dating, months after that."

The two got engaged six months after they first started dating, on Christmas Eve in 2014, to much fanfare. They tied the knot on November 22, 2015 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.