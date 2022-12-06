Amy Robach's GMA sub Stephanie Ramos shares joyful BTS photo with new co-star The ABC News star is incredibly popular

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have gone on a temporary hiatus on GMA3 after reports of their romance came to light last week.

And while the duo are off-air, they have been replaced by two well known news reporters - Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez.

Stephanie and Gio joined Dr. Jennifer Ashton on the factual news program, and it's safe to say they went down a treat with viewers at home!

VIDEO: A look at Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' off-screen relationship

Stephanie took to Instagram ahead of the show to share a photo of her and Gio backstage in the studio, posing alongside a festive Christmas tree.

"Good Monday morning! See you on @abcgma3 later this afternoon…. check your local listings for times.." she wrote alongside the snapshot.

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with one writing: "I'm excited to watch you shine!" while another wrote: "Now there's a team!" A third added: "What a perfect pair!"

Stephanie and Gio addressed Amy and T.J.'s absence from the show at the start of the program. "Welcome everybody to what you need to know on this Monday," Stephanie said.

"Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have the day off." Gio added: "We are so glad you are here with us to begin this brand new week here on GMA3, and we are tracking so much."

HELLO! received confirmation on Monday that Amy and T.J. were temporarily going on a hiatus, a decision that was made by ABC News President Kim Goodwin.

It has not been revealed when the pair will be back - or how long the hiatus will last. Amy has been with ABC News since 2012, and T.J. has been working with them since 2014.

The pair have been co-stars together on GMA3 since 2020, alongside their co-star Dr. Ashton. Since the affair rumours broke last week, Amy has moved out of her home in New York, and was quizzed by Daily Mail while doing so.

Chatting to a reporter, the mother-of-two said: "It's been great. I've gotten a lot of support. And, you know, I appreciate everything, and I'm happy to be going to work."

Neither Amy nor T.J. have addressed the relationship outright, but they did tease news of their alleged affair while presenting on GMA3 on Friday together. "You know, it's too bad it's Friday. It's been a great week," said 45-year-old T.J live on air.

"I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoy it! Take it all in." Amy then began laughing and added: "Speak for yourself. I am very excited about the weekend — and I'm sure everyone else is too. We all love our Fridays around here. Some of us do, at least."

