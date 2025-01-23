Michael Strahan replaced on GMA by Rebecca Jarvis amid questions over absence

Michael Strahan has had a life-changing year and it's altered his outlook on family life and his career.

The Good Morning America host opened up in a new interview with People this week about the challenges of watching his teen daughter Isabella battle cancer.

He's more eager than ever to make time for his loved ones, so when he failed to turn up to his hosting seat on the ABC show this week, fans had questions.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Michael and daughter Isabella open up about her cancer journey

In his place was Rebecca Jarvis who is holding down the fort in Michael's absence. She's been hosting alongside show regulars, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos for days and although she's a huge hit with viewers, they want to know where Michael is... and when he'll be back.

Their questions haven't been addressed on the show and his whereabouts remain a mystery.

© Getty Images Michael has vowed to spend more time with his family

But there's every chance Michael is visiting his daughter in California. He recently traveled to LA with Robin to help the victims of the wildfires.

His daughter lives there having returned to college following a year of cancer treatment for a brain tumor.

© Instagram His daughter battled a brain tumor

Michael addressed the family's change in focus in an interview with Town & Country magazine when he said: "The last year is one we hope to forget, but at the same time it’s shown us a lot of important things about who she is and about who we are and about how we show up for each other as a family."

Michael is also a dad to Isabella's twin, Sophia, and two older children, Tanita and Michael Jr., with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins.

© Getty Images Rebecca often subs on Good Morning America

He also recently became a grandfather when his oldest daughter, Tanita, welcomed a son in September 2024.

Michael insists he lives "more in the moment," now. "I’m more gentle in a lot of ways. I always loved and appreciated my family, but sometimes you're just working, working, working. Now I work, but I see an end to that, because I want to spend time with my family. It's the most important thing. I love that my girls are in college and I have the ability to go and spend time with them."

© Instagram Michael is cherishing his time with his loved-ones

Fans have been wondering if Michael now plans to retire, something he also addressed. "I've always had those thoughts. It will happen at some point. It's not happening anytime soon. The kids are still in school. I'm empty-nesting again.

"I have loved having the energy and noise and arguing around the house, but I'm just so happy for Isabella to get back to college. I want her to have that sense of independence again, because my kids can’t grow if they’re under my shade."