Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michael Strahan replaced on GMA by Rebecca Jarvis amid questions over absence
Subscribe
Michael Strahan replaced on GMA by Rebecca Jarvis amid questions over absence
MIchael Strahan, Rebecca Jarvis and George Stephanoloulos with Tamron Hall on GMA

Michael Strahan replaced on GMA by Rebecca Jarvis amid questions over absence

The star joined the ABC show in 2016

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Michael Strahan has had a life-changing year and it's altered his outlook on family life and his career. 

The Good Morning America host opened up in a new interview with People this week about the challenges of watching his teen daughter Isabella battle cancer.

He's more eager than ever to make time for his loved ones, so when he failed to turn up to his hosting seat on the ABC show this week, fans had questions. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Michael and daughter Isabella open up about her cancer journey

In his place was Rebecca Jarvis who is holding down the fort in Michael's absence. She's been hosting alongside show regulars, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos for days and although she's a huge hit with viewers, they want to know where Michael is... and when he'll be back. 

Their questions haven't been addressed on the show and his whereabouts remain a mystery. 

Tanita Strahan, Isabella Strahan, Michael Strahan, Sophia Strahan at the star ceremony where Michael Strahan is honored with the first Sports Entertainment star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Michael has vowed to spend more time with his family

But there's every chance Michael is visiting his daughter in California. He recently traveled to LA with Robin to help the victims of the wildfires. 

His daughter lives there having returned to college following a year of cancer treatment for a brain tumor.

Michael Strahan with his twin daughters Isabella and Sophia and his mom Louise © Instagram
His daughter battled a brain tumor

Michael addressed the family's change in focus in an interview with Town & Country magazine when he said: "The last year is one we hope to forget, but at the same time it’s shown us a lot of important things about who she is and about who we are and about how we show up for each other as a family." 

Michael is also a dad to Isabella's twin, Sophia, and two older children, Tanita and Michael Jr., with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins. 

Show coverage of Good Morning America on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 on ABC with REBECCA JARVIS, ROBIN ROBERTS, GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS© Getty Images
Rebecca often subs on Good Morning America

He also recently became a grandfather when his oldest daughter, Tanita, welcomed a son in September 2024.

Michael insists he lives "more in the moment," now. "I’m more gentle in a lot of ways. I always loved and appreciated my family, but sometimes you're just working, working, working. Now I work, but I see an end to that, because I want to spend time with my family. It's the most important thing. I love that my girls are in college and I have the ability to go and spend time with them."

Michael Strahan celebrates his daughters Sophia and Isabella's birthdays at Disney with his girlfriend Kayla Quick© Instagram
Michael is cherishing his time with his loved-ones

Fans have been wondering if Michael now plans to retire, something he also addressed. "I've always had those thoughts. It will happen at some point. It's not happening anytime soon. The kids are still in school. I'm empty-nesting again. 

"I have loved having the energy and noise and arguing around the house, but I'm just so happy for Isabella to get back to college. I want her to have that sense of independence again, because my kids can’t grow if they’re under my shade."

Sign up to Off Camera for all the gossip and goings-on from the wonderful world of TV and film

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More