Jennifer Garner shares rare insight into co-parenting with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner recently gave a rare insight to her personal life as she shared her perspective on the joys and trials of motherhood and co-parenting with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

During Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, Jennifer found solace in her conversation with actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, as they discovered their shared experiences of giving their children a "normal life" while navigating the complexities of fame.

"We have so many things in common. With all the celebrity and all of that, I feel like I have a very normal life, and I think you have that similar sort of vibe. And we love our kids," Sheryl, 66, warmly expressed.

© Getty Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner co-parent their three children

SEE: All the times Ben Affleck went viral for the wrong reasons

Jennifer, 51, responded with agreement, acknowledging the messiness that comes with parenting. Jennifer shares three children with Ben—Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11—while Sheryl is a mother to Ivy-Victoria, 28, and Etienne Maurice, 31, from her previous marriage to Eric Maurice.

The Abbott Elementary star and Jennifer also bonded over the challenges of maintaining a healthy relationship with their ex-spouses in the constant glare of the public eye. Sheryl described the difficulties she faced with the spotlight always shining on her, and Jennifer wholeheartedly concurred.

READ: Jennifer Lopez admits her biggest regret over parenting her twins Max and Emme

While Jennifer didn't delve into the specifics of her current co-parenting relationship with Ben, she did empathize with Sheryl's experience, recognizing the complexities that arise in such circumstances.

© Getty Images Jennifer is a mom to Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel

In a previous interview with Allure, Jennifer humorously reflected on her early days of motherhood, admitting to being a bit of a "nightmare" as a first-time mom. "I was such a first-time mom," she shared. "She couldn't have a free thought — I was all over her. I was a nightmare for everyone around me."

Her honest and relatable admission resonated with many parents who understand the challenges and learning curves that come with raising children. She also revealed that her children prefer watching their father's movies over her own.

"They don't mind watching their dad, but they kind of want me to be their mom," she shared. "They don't want to see me upset and women cry more in what we do. And they don't really want to see me in a romantic thing."

© Getty Jennifer with her three children

DISCOVER: Marc Anthony's adopted son - everything we know about rarely-seen child

Ben, 50, has also shared insights into their children's film preferences, revealing that they enjoy teasing him and find the idea of their father being a movie star somewhat amusing. "They love to make fun of me," he shared. "They find the whole thing kind of preposterous."

After their ten-year marriage, Jennifer and Ben separated in 2015. Since then, they have focused on co-parenting their children with love and respect.

© thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez take a walk round the neighbourhood with daughter Emmy

Ben went on to marry Jennifer Lopez in July 2022, rekindling their connection after nearly two decades.

Meanwhile, Jennifer has been in an on-and-off relationship with CaliBurger CEO John Miller since 2018, gracefully balancing her personal life, thriving career, and commitment to motherhood.

Jennifer Garner opens up about parenting teenage daughters

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.