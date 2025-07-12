Watch the moment Friends star Courteney Cox surprised Wimbledon champ during celebrations

Polish tennis star Iga Swaitek may have won the 2025 Wimbledon Ladies Final but she had an even better surprise at the end when Friends star Courteney Cox was there to congratulate her.

Iga won the game in 57 minutes in straight sets and after thanking her coaching team she went into the crowds to greet and hug her family.

In the row behind her family was the Friendsactress with her partner Johnny McDaid, and Courteney made sure to catch the tennis player's attention.

Iga, 24, was seen recoiling back in surprise as she realized who she was talking to, and they both went in for a hug, with Courteney rubbing her back in celebration. The tennis champion also then greeted Johnny with a big hug before she continued back to the court where she was awarded her trophy and gave a heartfelt speech to her team.

© PA Images via Getty Images Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid celebrate with Iga Swiatek

Courteney's daughter Coco was not in attendance; the 18-year-old is now in her freshman year at college and Courteney previously revealed that she did not understand what "the big deal" was about becoming an empty nester joking: "She doesn't talk to me anyway, she's always in her room."

Netflix star Joey King was also in attendance at the Ladies Final wearing a long Ralph Lauren dress, while Marvel actress Hayley Atwell stepped out in a fabulous blue and white striped suit from Italian brand Brunello Cucinelli.

© PA Images via Getty Images Courteney and Johnny watch as Iga celebrates

The Princess of Wales made her first appearance of the championship, watching as Iga beat runner up Amanda Anisimova in straight sets to win one of the most coveted titles in tennis.

Kate was later seen giving words of comfort to an emotional Anisimova who was in tears at the end.

In the royal box, the Princess was joined by British Olympian Sir Mo Farah; film director Greta Gerwig accompanied by her husband Noah Baumbach; actor Stanley Tucci; and triple Olympic champion Adam Peaty with his girlfriend, Gordon Ramsey’s daughter Holly.

© WireImage Catherine, Princess of Wales presents the winner's trophy to Iga Swiatek

Kate, 43, opted for a custom midi dress from SELF-PORTRAIT, in a beautiful bridal whitewhich featured a utility jacket-style design with pockets and a chic belted waist, elevated by a gorgeous pleated skirt.

Princess Catherine was not joined by her husband, the Prince of Wales, or her children, George, 11, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, seven.