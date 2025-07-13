Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Wimbledon Day 14: Nicole Kidman, Keira Knightley and Paul Mescal lead star-studded arrivals
Wimbledon Day 14: Nicole Kidman, Keira Knightley and Paul Mescal lead star-studded arrivals
split image showing nicole kidman, paul mescal and keira knightley© Getty Images

Nicole Kidman, Keira Knightley and Paul Mescal lead star-studded arrivals on Day 14 of Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz is up against Jannik Sinner in the Men's Singles final

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
40 minutes ago
The fashion stakes were high on Sunday as a galaxy of stars flocked to SW19 for the final day of the Wimbledon tournament.

We've seen everything from florals, stripes and ruffles to dainty polka dots and bold animal print. And thankfully the sartorial fun showed no signs of slowing down as the sporting extravaganza came to a close.

Keep scrolling to see which famous faces donned their glad rags for day 14 of The Championships…

1/19

nicole kidman at wimbledon next to anna wintour© Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

The Perfect Couple star Nicole Kidman nailed quiet luxury with her Wimbledon outfit. Exuding business-chic, the actress wore a cream suit, a crisp white shirt and timeless black sunglasses. 

She wore her golden locks in a centre part, and spruced up her look with putty-hued bag. 

2/19

paul mescal in suit at wimbledon© Getty Images

Paul Mescal

Gladiator II actor Paul Mescal looked seriously stylish in a mod-ish look featuring a blue suit, a pinstripe shirt and a retro tie emblazoned with horses.

3/19

keira knightley and james righton arriving at wimbledon© Getty Images

Keira Knightley and James Righton

Love Actually actress Keira Knightley was photographed alongside her husband, James Righton.

The pair twinned in head-to-toe white, with Keira opting for a loose short-sleeved shirt and some matching trousers, while rocker James looked smart in a textured cream suit and a silky tie.

4/19

patrick dempsey with family at wimbledon© Getty Images

Patrick Dempsey

Grey's Anatomy actor Patrick Dempsey was all smiles at the tournament with his wife Jillian Fink and their daughter, Talula. 

For the special occasion, Patrick rocked a pinstripe grey suit from Brunello Cucinelli, while his wife Jillian donned tailored white trousers and a sky blue pinstripe blazer.

Embracing the Wimbledon whites dress code, Talula exuded elegance in a flattering belted white mini dress which she paired with matching pumps and a taupe mini bag. 

5/19

sir chris hoy and wife sarra arriving at wimbledon© Getty Images

Sir Chris Hoy

Olympic cyclist Sir Chris Hoy was oh-so dapper in a stone-hued suit and a blue check tie as he attended with his wife Sarra. Embracing the London sunshine, the couple also twinned in black sunglasses. 

6/19

richard branson arriving at wimbledon© Getty Images

Richard Branson

Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson cut a sharp figure in a deep blue linen suit, a patterned blue tie and a crisp white shirt.

7/19

niall horan at wimbledon with girlfriend © Getty Images

Niall Horan

One Direction star Niall Horan was joined by his girlfriend Amelia Woolley. 

The pair looked loved-up, with Niall placing one arm tenderly around his partner's waist. Oozing elegance, Amelia donned a midi white dress and lace-up heels, while singer Niall donned a blue suit and khaki loafers.

8/19

joanna lumley in white outfit at wimbledon© Getty Images

Dame Joanna Lumley

Actress Joanna Lumley looked as elegant as ever dressed in white separates and a silky emerald-hued shirt. She rounded off her look with a slick of mauve lipstick, white brogues and a tan leather bag.

9/19

nathalie emmanuel at wimbledon in white skirt and navy jacket© Getty Images

Nathalie Emmanuel

Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmaneul was elegance personified in a pleated white skirt and a belted jacket reminiscent of Princess Kate's Self-Portrait number from Saturday.

10/19

henry cavill with partner at wimbledon© Getty Images

Henry Cavill

The Witcher's Henry Cavill was joined by his partner Natalie Viscuso. Henry looked dapper in a double-breasted blazer and cream trousers, while Natalie commanded attention in a ribbed emerald-green dress and tan leather accessories.

11/19

daisy edgar-jones in striped outfit at wimbledon© Getty Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones was a vision in blue stripes. Braving the heatwave, the actress rocked a chic midi skirt which she teamed with a matching top complete with ruched bow detailing. 

12/19

dame helen mirren and stormzy at wimbledon© Getty Images

Dame Helen Mirren and Stormzy

Dame Helen Mirren and Stormzy joined guests at Evian's Mountain of Youth VIP Suite. 

For the special occasion, Helen wowed in a green floral dress, while singer Stormzy looked debonair in a ribbed polo top and dark trousers. 

13/19

douglas booth and bel powley at wimbledon© Getty Images

Douglas Booth and Bel Powley

Douglas Booth and Bel Powley served up couple goals as they posed for photos in the Emirates suite. 

Bel added an injection of colour with her red-hot shorts, sky-blue shirt and lemon-yellow leather handbag. Sublime.

14/19

twiggy and leigh lawson at wimbledon© Getty Images

Twiggy

Legendary supermodel Twiggy looked effortlessly stylish posing for photos with her husband Leigh. 

The catwalk star donned a duck egg blue trouser suit, layered gold jewellery and some cream brogues. Leigh, meanwhile, opted for an inky blue suit and striped tie.

15/19

vernon kay with daughter phoebe at wimbledon© Getty Images

Vernon Kay

Radio presenter Vernon Kay attended the Men's Singles final with his daughter, Phoebe, who looked radiant in a fluorescent yellow midi dress and gold heels.

16/19

sienna miller at wimbledon© Getty Images

Sienna Miller

Actress Sienna Miller returned to Wimbledon having previously attended on day nine. 

This time around, the TV star was a boho dream in a pleated cream skirt, a chunky buckle belt and a coffee-hued crochet top.

17/19

lila moss at wimbledon in blue dress© Getty Images

Lila Moss

Model Lila Moss was a vision in a satin slip dress featuring a criss-cross tie detail, capped sleeves and a floaty skirt. White strappy sandals and a white handbag elevated her sleek look. 

18/19

james righton, keira knightley and andrew scott at wimbledon© Getty Images

Andrew Scott

Fleabag star Andrew Scott made a statement in a caramel-hued suit and matching gold glasses.

19/19

jodie comer at wimbledon © Getty Images

Jodie Comer

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer was a vision in a flattering charcoal-hued maxi dress complete with an A-line skirt and a square neckline. She carried a tan bag, and slipped on a pair of suede kitten heels. 

