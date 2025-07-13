Nicole Kidman, Keira Knightley and Paul Mescal lead star-studded arrivals on Day 14 of Wimbledon

The fashion stakes were high on Sunday as a galaxy of stars flocked to SW19 for the final day of the Wimbledon tournament.

We've seen everything from florals, stripes and ruffles to dainty polka dots and bold animal print. And thankfully the sartorial fun showed no signs of slowing down as the sporting extravaganza came to a close.

Keep scrolling to see which famous faces donned their glad rags for day 14 of The Championships…

1/ 19 © Getty Images Nicole Kidman The Perfect Couple star Nicole Kidman nailed quiet luxury with her Wimbledon outfit. Exuding business-chic, the actress wore a cream suit, a crisp white shirt and timeless black sunglasses. She wore her golden locks in a centre part, and spruced up her look with putty-hued bag.

2/ 19 © Getty Images Paul Mescal Gladiator II actor Paul Mescal looked seriously stylish in a mod-ish look featuring a blue suit, a pinstripe shirt and a retro tie emblazoned with horses.





3/ 19 © Getty Images Keira Knightley and James Righton Love Actually actress Keira Knightley was photographed alongside her husband, James Righton. The pair twinned in head-to-toe white, with Keira opting for a loose short-sleeved shirt and some matching trousers, while rocker James looked smart in a textured cream suit and a silky tie.



4/ 19 © Getty Images Patrick Dempsey Grey's Anatomy actor Patrick Dempsey was all smiles at the tournament with his wife Jillian Fink and their daughter, Talula. For the special occasion, Patrick rocked a pinstripe grey suit from Brunello Cucinelli, while his wife Jillian donned tailored white trousers and a sky blue pinstripe blazer. Embracing the Wimbledon whites dress code, Talula exuded elegance in a flattering belted white mini dress which she paired with matching pumps and a taupe mini bag.

5/ 19 © Getty Images Sir Chris Hoy Olympic cyclist Sir Chris Hoy was oh-so dapper in a stone-hued suit and a blue check tie as he attended with his wife Sarra. Embracing the London sunshine, the couple also twinned in black sunglasses.





6/ 19 © Getty Images Richard Branson Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson cut a sharp figure in a deep blue linen suit, a patterned blue tie and a crisp white shirt.





7/ 19 © Getty Images Niall Horan One Direction star Niall Horan was joined by his girlfriend Amelia Woolley. The pair looked loved-up, with Niall placing one arm tenderly around his partner's waist. Oozing elegance, Amelia donned a midi white dress and lace-up heels, while singer Niall donned a blue suit and khaki loafers.



8/ 19 © Getty Images Dame Joanna Lumley Actress Joanna Lumley looked as elegant as ever dressed in white separates and a silky emerald-hued shirt. She rounded off her look with a slick of mauve lipstick, white brogues and a tan leather bag.



9/ 19 © Getty Images Nathalie Emmanuel Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmaneul was elegance personified in a pleated white skirt and a belted jacket reminiscent of Princess Kate's Self-Portrait number from Saturday.



10/ 19 © Getty Images Henry Cavill The Witcher's Henry Cavill was joined by his partner Natalie Viscuso. Henry looked dapper in a double-breasted blazer and cream trousers, while Natalie commanded attention in a ribbed emerald-green dress and tan leather accessories.





11/ 19 © Getty Images Daisy Edgar-Jones Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones was a vision in blue stripes. Braving the heatwave, the actress rocked a chic midi skirt which she teamed with a matching top complete with ruched bow detailing.





12/ 19 © Getty Images Dame Helen Mirren and Stormzy Dame Helen Mirren and Stormzy joined guests at Evian's Mountain of Youth VIP Suite. For the special occasion, Helen wowed in a green floral dress, while singer Stormzy looked debonair in a ribbed polo top and dark trousers.

13/ 19 © Getty Images Douglas Booth and Bel Powley Douglas Booth and Bel Powley served up couple goals as they posed for photos in the Emirates suite. Bel added an injection of colour with her red-hot shorts, sky-blue shirt and lemon-yellow leather handbag. Sublime.





14/ 19 © Getty Images Twiggy Legendary supermodel Twiggy looked effortlessly stylish posing for photos with her husband Leigh. The catwalk star donned a duck egg blue trouser suit, layered gold jewellery and some cream brogues. Leigh, meanwhile, opted for an inky blue suit and striped tie.



15/ 19 © Getty Images Vernon Kay Radio presenter Vernon Kay attended the Men's Singles final with his daughter, Phoebe, who looked radiant in a fluorescent yellow midi dress and gold heels.



16/ 19 © Getty Images Sienna Miller Actress Sienna Miller returned to Wimbledon having previously attended on day nine. This time around, the TV star was a boho dream in a pleated cream skirt, a chunky buckle belt and a coffee-hued crochet top.





17/ 19 © Getty Images Lila Moss Model Lila Moss was a vision in a satin slip dress featuring a criss-cross tie detail, capped sleeves and a floaty skirt. White strappy sandals and a white handbag elevated her sleek look.





18/ 19 © Getty Images Andrew Scott Fleabag star Andrew Scott made a statement in a caramel-hued suit and matching gold glasses.

19/ 19 © Getty Images Jodie Comer Killing Eve star Jodie Comer was a vision in a flattering charcoal-hued maxi dress complete with an A-line skirt and a square neckline. She carried a tan bag, and slipped on a pair of suede kitten heels.