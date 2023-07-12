Reese Witherspoon gives candid insight into unexpected decision in Jim Toth divorce

Reese Witherspoon is giving insight into her divorce from Jim Toth on her own terms, in her own way, which is exactly what she hoped for from the moment she announced it.

The Hello Sunshine founder and her former CAA power agent ex-husband announced their divorce in March of this year, 12 years after tying the knot in March of 2011. They share the actress' youngest son, Tennessee, ten; she also welcomed daughter Ava Elizabeth, 23, and son Deacon Reese, 19, with her first husband Ryan Phillippe.

When it came to announcing her divorce, the former couple decided to share the news themselves, with a statement on their own Instagram accounts, as opposed to through their reps.

Giving insight into the decision for a cover story for Harper's Bazaar, Reese stated: "It's interesting what happened to me."

She explained: "When I was divorced before [in 2008], the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control."

The Morning Show star added: "To be able to talk to people directly about what's going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what's happening."

© Getty Reese and Jim announced their divorce in March

She noted: "Then, of course, there's speculation, but I can't control that, adding: "All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable."

Plus, Reese, who has managed to build a massive community of not just fans of her acting work, but arguably an even bigger community of book lovers through Hello Sunshine, maintained sharing the news herself helped her not feel lonely in the process.

© Steve Granitz The actress was previously married to Ryan from 1999 to 2008

"I think about how many other people are going through this experience," she said, adding: "I don't feel isolated at all. I feel very connected."

Still, Reese did admit: "It's a vulnerable time for me," and detailed her efforts to slow down, even if "just a little bit."

"My brain has been going nonstop, and just life changes and running a company," she said, adding: "But that's okay. I really believe creativity is infinite and you're just looking for that next bit of inspiration, so if you go through a little slow period, that's okay."

Most importantly, she has the full support from her famous friends and beyond, and her former co-star and best friend Laura Dern told the outlet: "To see her not on a million calls, not having to read 15 books … to see her taking a moment to not just breathe but also be newly inspired, I'm thrilled for her."