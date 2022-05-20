Sarah Jessica Parker shares never-before-seen wedding memento on special anniversary The couple have celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary

Sarah Jessica Parker very rarely shares snippets of her private life on Instagram, but on Thursday she made an exception to mark her 25th wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, the Sex and the City star shared a never-before-seen picture of her and Matthew Broderick's wedding invitation.

"Please join Sarah Jessica and Matthew for a party in New York City on Monday, May 19, 1997, at 6:30p.m," the invite read.

"Evening Attire. Silver baby. 25 years. And counting. X, your wife," she captioned her post, which also included a black and white picture of Sarah Jessica hugging her husband Matthew.

Sarah gave fans a glimpse of her and Matthew's wedding invite from 1997

Friends and fans rushed to congratulate the couple, with Ali Wentworth writing: "Oh that is BIG!!! Happy Anniversary! Sending so much love!"

Andy Cohen added: "What a couple," whilst Gwyneth Paltrow simply added two love hearts.

And Just Like That co-star Kristin Davis sweetly wrote: "Happy Anniversary to you two unique people who have made beautiful union."

When the actors married in 1997, Sarah Jessica had a real Carrie Bradshaw moment and dazzled everyone in a black wedding dress, but she has since admitted she regrets the colour choice. Speaking on the Today show, Sarah admitted she would wear traditional white if she married again.

The couple share three children together

Speaking about a potential vow renewal, the star said: "[I'd] white it up. I'd wear a beautiful, proper wedding dress, like I should have worn that day."

Since marrying, Sarah and Matthew have welcomed three children - son James Wilkie, 19, and twelve-year-old twins Marion Loretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge, who were born via surrogate in 2009.

In September 2019, the actress made a rare comment about her marriage to Matthew, telling Us Weekly: "We've grown. We have a family, we have children, we have friends that have passed away, we have relationships... We don't talk about it - that’s how it stays strong!"

