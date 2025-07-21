Tom Cruise's famous ex shares how she really feels about him now amid Ana de Armas sightings

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have attracted buzz over a supposed "romance" that has put the internet in a tizzy.

While neither star has commented on the nature of their relationship, they've previously stated their appreciation for each other as Hollywood stars, and are set to co-star in a supernatural thriller titled Deeper which begins filming next month.

However, amid all that, Tom, 63, definitely has the support of one of his former girlfriends (joining the likes of Nicole Kidman, Katie Holmes, Penélope Cruz), one of his first Hollywood romances, fellow actress Rebecca De Mornay.

© Getty Images Rebecca spoke about her feelings for Tom decades after their relationship

In 1981, Rebecca, now 65, started dating her One from the Heart co-star Harry Dean Stanton. Their romance lasted until 1982, however, when Rebecca met Tom on the set of 1983's Risky Business.

The pair grew closer over the course of filming and embarked on a relationship of their own, which lasted all the way until 1985. Risky Business proved to be a breakout role for both stars, with each of them having looked back fondly on the experience in the past.

Rebecca recently spoke with Page Six about the four-decade old film and her relationship with Tom while promoting her own new movie Saint Clare, and it looks like there's still love between them.

© Getty Images The pair started dating after they met on the set of "Risky Business" in 1982

Saying she was "really, really proud of him" for how far he'd come with his career, she called herself a "minor" chord compared to her ex being a "major chord."

"He's like, 'I am Top Gun,' and that's what America really wanted and so he's fulfilled it," she added, praising his ability to completely dominate the Hollywood blockbuster format.

"He is a brilliant, brilliant interpreter of what the zeitgeist is," Rebecca continued. "I'm really, really proud of knowing him from when we were in the suburbs of Chicago, and knowing what he wanted and where it is now. We started this together and look what he did with it."

© AFP "I'm really, really proud of knowing him from when we were in the suburbs of Chicago, and knowing what he wanted and where it is now."

Speaking with The Independent last year, Rebecca described her experience with the Mission: Impossible star after Risky Business' release and immediate success, and how that counteracted with a turbulent period that followed in her personal and professional life.

"We were so in love, and the movie was a big smash, and I remember just feeling – wow, it's just gonna go on like this," she jovially noted of the period after its 1983 release. "Not the case! Not at all."

© CBS via Getty Images The actress was briefly married to Bruce Wagner from 1986-1990

Her next project, 1985's The Slugger's Wife, was a critical and commercial failure, and she and Tom split up that same year. "I had no real plan for what to do next. I knew I didn't want to be typecast as 'the sexy woman', but it was all so difficult to navigate."

"Then, three years after Risky Business, my mother died. I was suddenly kind of orphaned, and everything after that just felt like I was flying by the seat of my pants." She was able to find more success with critically acclaimed projects like The Trip to Bountiful that same year, followed by The Hand That Rocks the Cradle a few years later.