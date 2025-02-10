Orlando Bloom's rarely-seen son Flynn, 14, is almost as tall as famous dad in photos from star-studded outing

With Katy Perry in Vancouver to perform at Prince Harry's Invictus Games, Orlando Bloom jetted over to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX.

The English actor, 48, was on hand to watch the Philadelphia Eagles cause an upset by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs and stop their Super Bowl win streak.

Joining him in the stands was his son Flynn. Orlando shares the rarely-seen 14-year-old with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr, who is now married to and shares three more sons with Evan Spiegel.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Orlando Bloom makes rare comment about his children

Orlando and Miranda usually try to keep Flynn out of the spotlight, but the dad-of-two couldn't resist sharing some pictures with his son from their eventful outing.

The star took to his Instagram with several photos of Flynn taking in the big game, making sure to obscure his face when possible, plus visuals of their exploration through New Orleans.

He also included a photo of himself and Flynn partying with Travis Scott at a Super Bowl party sponsored by Porsche, as well as singing along with Post Malone at his tailgate pre-game concert.

© Instagram Orlando attended Super Bowl LIX with his son Flynn

Orlando loves nothing more than being a dad, whether it's to his teen Flynn or to his four-year-old daughter with Katy, Daisy Dove Bloom. He spoke with UNICEF recently about what he loves most about fatherhood.

"I think how beautiful and challenging the responsibility of bringing a child into the world is," is what he said about what he wish he'd known before becoming a father. "It takes four years to learn to be a hairdresser at one of the greatest salons in London or around the world."

MORE: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's unusual pregnancy test reveal

"And yet there is zero education to bringing a child into the world, which is essentially the biggest responsibility in your life. But it is the greatest joy and the most beautiful responsibility."

© Instagram The teen joined his dad at several Super Bowl parties as well

"My kids have taught me patience," the Elizabethtown star sweetly continued. "My kids have taught me about the joy of just play and they've taught me love in the most sort of pure and open-hearted way."

When asked what his favorite thing to do with his two kids was, he answered: "It is to go for a walk. We would go treasure-trash picking. Sometimes, you know, you go beachcombing and you pick up shells or glass bottle parts."

MORE: Katy Perry shares unconventional method she used to snare Orlando Bloom

"And sometimes we would even make things out of the trash because it would be kind of beautiful and weird looking. And I love to play LEGO with my kids. Occasionally watch movies."

© X Orlando also shares daughter Daisy Dove Bloom with fiancée Katy Perry

Orlando confessed, though, that the rigors of his job and being constantly on the go was what he considered the hardest part of being a father. "That's out of my control and I can't. That's the hardest part."

MORE: Katy Perry's daughter Daisy shows off very grown up sense of style in adorable new photo

"Trying to navigate schedules and time apart…is really challenging. But I ask for help when I can. I think often of families that have been separated through conflict or disaster," he continued.

© Getty Images "Trying to navigate schedules and time apart…is really challenging. But I ask for help when I can."

"And then I think how lucky I am to get the time that I do get. And how I have FaceTime and I can make the most. But I think it's taught me to be very present to the moments that we do have, which is sometimes challenging in this chaotic world. But it is the greatest joy and the most beautiful responsibility."