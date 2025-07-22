Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kelly Clarkson shares love life update following divorce
The singer split from her husband Brandon Blackstone in 2022

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
3 minutes ago
Three years after her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson has opened up about her approach to finding love again.

During her residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas Sunday, the 43-year-old got candid with her audience about her dating life. "Dating can be very difficult, which is why I don’t," she shared. "It’s hard."

The singer opened up about her dating life

Kelly also admitted that navigating the dating world is even more challenging under the scrutiny of the public eye. "Add a spotlight and it's like, dumpster fire," she added.

The talk show host shares two children, River, 10, and Remy, eight, with her ex-husband. Kelly and Brandon tied the knot in 2013 and parted ways in 2022. As per their divorce settlement, Kelly agreed to give a one time payment of $1.3 million to Brandon along with  $45,601 a month in child support.

Kelly Clarkson kicked off her new Las Vegas residency

This isn't the first time the star has shared an update on her relationship status. During an appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends back in May, Kelly said that she "hopes [she] does" find love again.

"I will say, I'm not not looking and I'm not looking," she shared. "I'm very busy. You get this as a mom. I've got to focus right now. There's a lot of work."

Kelly's divorce

The singer has never been one to shy away from the topic of her marriage ending. During an interview on the We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle podcast in 2023, she opened up about what led her to finally step away from the relationship. 

The former couple split in 2022

"I was like, 'I can do this. I can handle so much,'" she said. "My ego is, 'I can control my actions, I can control my reactions, I can do this and I can reach this person and I can get through.' It becomes a little bit of your ego that gets in the way."

The singer's residency

Kelly was initially meant to kick off her residency, which includes 18 performances through November 15, on Fourth of July weekend.

The star previously postponed her residency

In her statement announcing the first weekend's postponement, she penned: "We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans. I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow's opening at Caesars," adding: "The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice.

"I want the shows to be perfect for y'all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve," and concluded: "The show is truly incredible. The musicians and singers are outstanding, and I want us all to start out strong. I can't wait to be back next weekend and show y'all what we've been working on."

