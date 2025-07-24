Hailey Bieber opens up about 'surprise' pregnancy while crediting 'extraordinary' husband Justin

Hailey Bieber has opened up about her "surprise" pregnancy, admitting she initially "struggled to accept" the news, while also offering a glimpse into what her husband, Justin Bieber, is like as a father.

The 28-year-old, who welcomed her son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024, graced the cover of Vogue Italia's August issue. During the interview, Hailey got candid about motherhood and addressed the speculation that she had received around her relationship in the last few months.

© Instagram Hailey shared the sweet snap to commemorate Jack's milestone

"The pregnancy was hard for me to accept, it was a surprise and you have to deal with so many emotions," she told the magazine. "You realize that your life will never be the same again, yes, it changes in a positive way, but it will never be the same again."

"It was a huge challenge for me, mentally," she added.

However, Hailey admitted that motherhood has been the biggest lesson and has even brought her closer to Justin. "Suddenly, your partner sees you as a goddess, a superhero... Or at least, that's how it was for me," she explained.

© Instagram Justin and Hailey Bieber

The couple had faced scrutiny over Justin's behaviour leading up to the new release of his seventh studio album, Swag. "That's been a tough thing for me recently – feeling like I have had to go through a lot of my struggles as a human, as all of us do, really publicly," she shared.

"And so people are always asking if I'm OK – and that starts to really weigh on me."

Justin also admitted that the attention makes him feel like he's "the one with the issues and everyone else is perfect".

Hailey's change in outlook

Becoming a mother has empowered Hailey to care less about public opinion and focus more on what truly matters. "You start to worry less about many things. You think, 'I don't have time, I don't have enough energy,'" she shared.

"He's [Jack] my priority. He's the most important thing to me. "It's been the best teacher I've ever had. The best in my marriage, too. It makes you see your partner in such a different way."

© GC Images Hailey is a mom to one son

The Rhode founder credited Justin as an "extraordinary" father who is a "natural" with his son.

"Learning to live with a new version of myself is very difficult," she admitted. " And having to do all this while constantly reading falsehoods on the internet like 'They're getting divorced' or 'They're no longer happy together' is something that really drives you crazy. I'm not even sure I can explain it. It's a crazy life."