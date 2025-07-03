Hailey Bieber wows in lace and leather combo following exciting announcement

Hailey Bieber just put the ultimate sartorial pairing on everyone's fashion radar – lace and leather.

The Rhode founder stepped out with her pal Camila Morrone for dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood. Hailey oozed chic in a sheer top featuring black cup accents and intricate lace detailing. The garment was paired with wide-leg tailored pants and layered under a cropped leather jacket. Completed with a pair of skinny sunglasses and flip-flop heels, the all-black look exuded '90s minimalism.

© GAMR / BACKGRID Hailey paired lace with leather

Hailey's toasted almost locks were styled into soft waves while her makeup was left natural and radiant with a pinch of blush and a glossy nude lip.

Meanwhile, Camila looked ethereal in a white maxi skirt and simple white top for an elegant summer ensemble.

© GAMR / BACKGRID Hailey Bieber and Camila Morrone

The skincare mogul's outing comes after she announced the reformulation of her Rhode Peptide Lip Tints. The new gloss will drop on July 14 with a limited edition shade called Lemontini. Adorned in lemon yellow packaging, the shimmery lip product has a sheer gold cast that tastes like the zesty fruit.

Rhode announced the news on Instagram with a stunning photo of its founder. The shot captures Hailey posing by the ocean in a plunging black swimsuit, effortlessly balancing a lemontini on her head.

The caption read: "Lemontini summer meet our new limited edition peptide lip tint that’s here just for rhode summer. Lemontini is a shimmery, sheer gold gloss that smells like a sweet, citrusy lemon cocktail. Packed with nourishing skincare ingredients, our formula quenches dry lips with hydration – perfect for hot, sunny days. Lemontini arrives on july 14th at 9am PT. join the waitlist at rhodeskin.com"

© @haileybieber Hailey's lemon drop nails

Rhode then shared another post to reveal the news that they had reformulated the coveted product. "Peptide lip treatment was one of the first products we ever made. it’s been with us since rhode launched and quickly became one of your forever essentials. Inspired by your feedback, we’re so excited to share that an improved version of the formula is on the way. same nourishing gloss you know and love, now with a lasting smooth texture," they penned.

"It was so important that we resolve the grainy feel that developed in some lip treats and tints over time. We took our time over the past two years by researching, experimenting, and testing to find a solution. Our biggest upgrade was switching the shea butter from a solid to a liquid form, ensuring it glides on smoothly and maintains a consistently even texture. feels just like the original, with the same skincare benefits and a little more cushion and richness for a comfy application."