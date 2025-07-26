Helen Flanagan reveals painful surgery reaction: 'Be worth it when I look 24'

Helen Flanagan took to Instagram on Saturday morning as she shared a selfie of herself with painful bruising around her eyes.

The mother-of-three went makeup-free as she explained that she had reacted to a cosmetic procedure that she had partaken in the day before.

Pictured alongside her youngest son, Charlie, she penned: "Going around like this. Be worth it when I look 24. Charlie danger napping."

Helen shared her reaction to a beauty treatment

Helen, who is 35 next month, explained on Friday that her treatment was called Polynucleotides. She explained to her 1.1 million Instagram followers: "Had a treatment today with my gorgeous @drnataliehowarth. I only go to @drnataliehowarth for my face as I trust her a million percent. I had Polynucleotides, which rejuvenates the skin with no volume.x"

What is the Polynucleotides treatment?

According to Halo Aesthetics, "Polynucleotide treatment uses DNA fragments extracted from salmon to bio-stimulate positive changes in the skin. Polynucleotide solution has the capability to send specific signals to the skin at a cellular level to bring about the actions we would like it to perform, so when it is injected into the skin, it offers the following benefits: plumps the skin and reduces hollowness under the eyes, and increases production of elastin to reduce skin laxity."

© Getty Images Helen had a Polynucleotide treatment

Although Helen is refreshingly honest regarding her beauty treatments, she is actually pretty low maintenance when it comes to makeup, previously telling HELLO! "Most days I wear no makeup, I’m too busy with the children and work projects. When I do go out, though, I really like to go for it and get glammed up; I am a real girly girl."

© Getty Helen loves to apply glam makeup when she has a night out planned

Makeup-wise, Helen always looks flawless and has some staples she can't live without. "I like Hourglass products for brows and mascara, and I of course, love Charlotte Tilbury."

© Instagram Helen lets her daughters play with makeup at home

Helen's daughters, Matilda, nine, and Deliah, six, are growing up fast and have shown an interest in makeup. "Matilda is very girly and loves makeup. I let her play with it at home."

© Instagram Helen has become more confident in her skin as she gets older

Getting older has helped the actress become confident in her skin. "My main tip is less is more. I used to wear too much makeup when I was younger, and I think I look my best when I use less and look more natural."

© Getty Helen loved the Princess of Wales' beauty look at the James Bond 007 film "No Time to Die" premiere in 2021

Speaking of the natural look, Helen looks to a certain royal for beauty inspiration. "My royal beauty icon is the Princess of Wales. She always looks beautiful. I loved Kate’s golden look for the James Bond premiere in 2021."