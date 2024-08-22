Helen Flanagan defended by fans after posing in cut-out Barbie dress

Helen Flanagan is no stranger to a risqué outfit but her latest offering ended up being a bit too daring for some of her followers.

The Celebs Go Dating star took to Instagram to show off her phenomenal figure while posing in a Jessica Rabbit-style Barbie-pink outfit. The daring frock featured both a plunging neckline and cut-out section around her breasts and was tied together with a red bow.

The gorgeous dress was also dripping with diamonds and the blonde beauty looked heavenly in her outfit of choice and her makeup consisted of some stunning eyeshadow and a plump red lip.

Highlighting her appearance on the Channel 4 dating show, Helen labelled it as a behind-the-scenes look and tagged the brand Luxe Couture, who designed the flawless ensemble.

© Instagram Helen's outfit created a large response

However, some of Helen's followers took to the comments section to share their dismay that the mum-of-three would wear such a revealing outfit, which prompted plenty of other fans to leap to the star's defence.

One noted: "So much misogyny in the comments from other women," while a second added: "Misogyny is so outdated. Whether you like how she looks or not – it's really none of your concern so why comment and spread negativity?"

© Instagram Helen's children hold a special place in her heart

A third passionate fan penned: "All the horrible people saying think of your kids. She clearly does and it's obvious from her Insta. Mothers are allowed to be sexual beings and enjoy themselves too, I don't think wearing a low cut dress means she loves or cares for her kids less."

Helen is currently single following her split from fiancé Scott Sinclair, who she shares three children with. The star is a proud mum to Matilda, seven, Delilah, five, and Charlie, two.

© Instagram Fans defended Helen over her outfit choice

Reflecting on her split from Scott, Helen shared: "Towards the end, we just kind of grew apart. We broke up in July but I didn't really start dating until April so nine months after. It's wild out there!"

The star re-entered the dating pool during a trip to Paris with her three children and joked about starting afresh. "I know a lot of women will get me," she said. "It is really weird when you start dating and you have been with someone for 13 years and you are totally out of touch."

© Instagram Helen is known for her daring outfits

Helen also revealed that her children were aware of her moving on from their father. "My little girl was like, 'Mummy's on a boy's app.' She thought it was hilarious," she confessed.

