Helen Flanagan wows fans in curve-hugging string bikini

The single I'm a Celebrity star enjoyed the sun and surf in Barbados

Helen Flanagan looked the picture of sun-kissed glamour at the weekend, when she posted a slew of photos from her recent holiday to Barbados with her children Matilda, eight, Delilah, five, and Charlie, two.

The always glamorous star took to Instagram to share some pictures in which Helen showcased her stunning curves in a series of bikinis.

In the first shot, she appeared to be walking out of the water, and the mum-of-three wore a barely-there figure-hugging yellow string bikini.

Other images showed the former Coronation Street actress sport a blue denim bikini and an orange floral bikini, with her kids trying to bury her with sand!

Helen captioned the pictures: "Some pap pics from our Barbados holiday [red heart emoji]. Last pic sums up my life every day [crying laughing emoji]…" Her fellow I'm a Celebrity star Gillian McKeith responded with two heart-eyes emojis, and Helen's other followers shared her sentiments.

© Instagram The TV star enjoyed a lavish family trip

One wrote: "Amaaazing," while others commented: "Nice x," and: "You're stunning @hjgflanagan, hope you're doing well." The blonde beauty always pulls out all the stops, whether relaxing on the beach or dressing up for a night out.

Earlier in the week, she whipped fans into a frenzy as she shared a glimpse inside her birthday celebrations. Taking to Instagram, the TV star posted a very glamorous snapshot of herself holding a candy floss pink birthday cake in the shape of a heart.

© Getty The actress is always so glam

Helen, who posted in honour of her 33rd birthday, looked phenomenal in a tiny black leather dress from Agent Provocateur complete with a plunging neckline, a patchwork of sleek leather panels and a cinched-in waistline.

She wore her flowing tresses in tumbling waves and highlighted her features with sculpting bronzer, luminous highlighter and a glossy pink lipstick.

© Getty Helen always looks so glam in her swimwear

And for some added glitz, the mother-of-three rounded off her evening outfit with a pair of glittering silver hoop earrings.

In the glamorous snapshot, Helen was pictured holding her heart-shaped cake which featured generous layers of pink and white icing, glace cherries dotted around the edge and the words "thirty three and thriving" written in cursive red icing.

© Instagram Helen posed up a storm for her birthday

Paying tribute to hit rom-com 13 Going on 30, Helen wrote "33 and thriving" in her caption followed by a string of credits regarding her cheeky LBD and spectacular birthday cake.

The star's fans and friends were quick to inundate the comments section with countless celebratory birthday messages. "Happy Birthday, you gorgeous angel!!!" wrote one, while a second noted: "Happy birthday gorgeous, hope you have the best one yet."

© Getty The I'm a Celebrity star looking pretty in pink

Other fans couldn't help but heap praise on Helen's perfectly polished outfit choice. Swooning over her leather garment, one gushed: "That dress though @hjgflanagan [heart-eyes emoji] what a vibe," while a second chimed in: "Loving the blonde hair, looks good."

© Getty Helen with her ex, Scott Sinclair

Helen is now single following the end of her relationship with her ex-fiancé, footballer Scott Sinclair.

The former couple called time on their relationship in 2022 after 13 years together. Since their split, Helen has reportedly enjoyed a handful of dates thanks to exclusive dating app Raya.