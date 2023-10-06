Helen Flanagan is a vision in bodycon dress with intricate lace detail

Helen Flanagan attended the Sexy Fish Manchester Launch Party and it was less fish and more snake on our minds as the former Coronation Street actress stepped out in the bodycon dress of dreams.
The actress and mum-of-three, 33, was seen alongside the daughter of World Superbike racer Carl Fogarty, Danielle Fogarty, and friend Sophie Shashua. Helen attended the Manchester restaurant opening last night in a midi snake print bodycon dress in a neutral beige tone.
The dress, which the former I'm a Celebrity South Africa star shared is from House of CB, featured a built-in corset top lined with delicate lace at the decolletage and full-length sheer sleeves.
As a dress in an undoubtedly eye-catching print, Flanagan wisely kept accessories to a minimum. She opted for an understated Christian Dior mini saddle bag in a neutral blush shade and dark brown strappy heels adorned with pretty pearls.
Helen's beautiful trademark blonde hair was styled in an effortless straight blowdry and her warm glowing makeup with a glossy nude lip was the ideal finishing touch.
Fans of Helen flooded the comments of her Instagram post of the dress, captioned "Slytherin", to share their praise for the look. One fan commented, "stunning lady as always", whilst Love Island's Molly Smith wrote, "wowee" with flame emojis.
Helen has increasingly become a poster child for stunning bodycon dresses in recent times. She wowed in a floor-length olive green gown at the National Television Awards in September and stunned fans in a frilly peach maxi dress McDonald's screening of Clueless this summer.
When not attending glamorous restaurant openings Helen is often found posting about family life with daughters Matilda and Delilah and son Charlie, who she shares with ex-partner footballer Scott Sinclair.
The actress has recently shared photos of herself enjoying a quieter life, often showing what her downtime looks like with her children and friends. In one post captioned "Always loving, always fun, always crazy what would I be without them x", Helen shared with fans a beautiful candid shot of herself enjoying a summer picnic with her brood.
Though we always love to take inspiration from Helen's off-duty style, she has definitely got us thinking that a snake print evening dress is a fun and wearable addition to invest in as our wardrobes call out for autumn/winter showstoppers.