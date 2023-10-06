Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Helen Flanagan is a vision in bodycon corset dress with intricate lace detail

Subscribe

Subscribe

Helen Flanagan is a vision in bodycon dress with intricate lace detail

The former Coronation Street actress blew us away in this bodycon dress at the recent Manchester event

Helen Flanagan at NTAs in olive dress and glowy makeup
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
Share this:

Helen Flanagan attended the Sexy Fish Manchester Launch Party and it was less fish and more snake on our minds as the former Coronation Street actress  stepped out in the bodycon dress of dreams.

The actress and mum-of-three, 33, was seen alongside the daughter of World Superbike racer Carl Fogarty, Danielle Fogarty, and friend Sophie Shashua. Helen attended the Manchester restaurant opening last night in a midi snake print bodycon dress in a neutral beige tone. 

WATCH: Helen shows off her stunning bodycon dress on her Instagram story

The dress, which the former I'm a Celebrity South Africa star shared is from House of CB, featured a built-in corset top lined with delicate lace at the decolletage and full-length sheer sleeves.

Helen Flanagan smiling in snake print dress at event© Getty
Helen paired the snake print dress with neutral accessories

As a dress in an undoubtedly eye-catching print, Flanagan wisely kept accessories to a minimum. She opted for an understated Christian Dior mini saddle bag in a neutral blush shade and dark brown strappy heels adorned with pretty pearls.

Helen Flanagan at event with Danielle Fogarty and Sophia Shashua© Getty
Helen wowed alongside friends Danielle and Sophie

Helen's beautiful trademark blonde hair was styled in an effortless straight blowdry and her warm glowing makeup with a glossy nude lip was the ideal finishing touch. 

Helen Flanagan in snake print dress at event© Getty
Helen stunned at the Sexy Fish Manchester Launch Party

Fans of Helen flooded the comments of her Instagram post of the dress, captioned "Slytherin", to share their praise for the look. One fan commented, "stunning lady as always", whilst Love Island's Molly Smith wrote, "wowee" with flame emojis.

Helen has increasingly become a poster child for stunning bodycon dresses in recent times. She wowed in a floor-length olive green gown at the National Television Awards in September and stunned fans in a frilly peach maxi dress McDonald's screening of Clueless this summer.

Helen Flanigan wearing orange dress with kids on holiday© Helen Flanagan
Helen wore a stunning orange bodycon dress on family holiday

When not attending glamorous restaurant openings Helen is often found posting about family life with daughters Matilda and Delilah and son Charlie, who she shares with ex-partner footballer Scott Sinclair.

Helen Flanagan on holiday in brown dress with three children in tow© Helen Flanagan
Helen enjoyed time away with her children this summer

The actress has recently shared photos of herself enjoying a quieter life, often showing what her downtime looks like with her children and friends. In one post captioned "Always loving, always fun, always crazy what would I be without them x", Helen shared with fans a beautiful candid shot of herself enjoying a summer picnic with her brood.

Helen Flanagan having a picnic with her children© Helen Flanagan
Helen enjoyed a summer picnic with her children

DISCOVER:  Helen Flanagan reveals emotional reality of moving on from Scott Sinclair split

Though we always love to take inspiration from Helen's off-duty style, she has definitely got us thinking that a snake print evening dress is a fun and wearable addition to invest in as our wardrobes call out for autumn/winter showstoppers.

Other topics

More Celebrity Style

See more