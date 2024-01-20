Helen Flanagan sizzles in jaw-dropping sheer camisole

Helen Flanagan got hearts racing as she posed for one of her most sizzling looks to date on Saturday.

The former Coronation Street star looked incredible in a sheer black camisole with red polka dots and ribbon detailing, after revealing her involvement in the Ann Summers Valentine's Day campaign last week.

Helen, 33, wore her blonde hair in soft waves, opting for a glam makeup look consisting of a flutter of black mascara, a touch of rosy blush and a pink lipstick with a hint of shine.

The mother-of-three captioned the post: "As if I am part of a Valentines Ann Summers campaign. Shop my fave Valentine's picks on my stories now."

Hundreds of fans were quick to have their say on the post, with one writing: "Unreal!" While another added: "Looking gorgeous as usual Helen."

A third added: "Go you! You look amazing."

Helen Flanagan's Best Looks

The former I'm A Celeb campmate announced that she would be taking part in the brand's campaign with a reel that showed her modelling various lingerie sets.

Helen explained how honoured she was to be taking part as a single mum. She wrote: "It's empowering to be asked to represent as a single person, partnering up with the iconic Ann Summers rabbit. Ann Summers is celebrating Power Couples, whether you are celebrating love, friendships, or are all about self-love this year."

© Instagram Helen posed with her children Delilah, Matilda and Charlie

"Being single; I know my worth. I focus on myself and my family. This Valentine's I want women in the same situation as me, to find love and acceptance."

The star is known to have a close bond with her three children, Matilda, seven, Delilah, five, and two-year-old Charlie – and the family took a trip to Bali earlier this month to spend quality time together following the Christmas period.

It was the first year that Helen had spent Christmas day away from her kids, who were with their dad and ex-fiancé Scott Sinclair.