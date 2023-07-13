Helen Flanagan looks just like Barbie in high-rise Primark swimsuit

The world has gone Barbie mad this month – and it seems Helen Flanagan is fully on board with the Barbiecore trend.

The 32-year-old I'm a Celebrity star posted a gorgeous swimsuit video on her Instagram account this Wednesday, showcasing her brand new Primark swimsuit inspired by the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-fronted film, which hits cinemas on July 21. Posing like a pro poolside, Helen showcased her svelte figure and recent breast enhancements in the 80s style one-piece.

WATCH: Helen Flanagan looks just like Barbie in hot pink swimsuit

The high-rise swimsuit boasted a hot pink, scoop-neck design and a funky, abstract print. The statement swimwear looked fabulous with a tan and we bet it'll be flying off the shelves this summer.

Rocking a matching visor, chic icy-blonde updo, and a slick of candy pink lipgloss, Helen's poolside look was perfection.

© Instagram Helen channelled her inner Barbie in an 80s-inspired swimsuit from Primark

She captioned her post: "AD Come on @barbie let’s go party! Loving the Club Tropicana vibes as part of the @primark x @barbie drop. The collection includes swim, statement pink flip flops, comfy tshirts & more. Shop the colourful collection in @primark stores now #iworkwithprimark #barbiethemovie."

SEE: Helen Flanagan supported after making major change to former home with Scott Sinclair

The blonde bombshell, best known for playing Rosie Webster on Coronation Street, was flooded with compliments from her Instagram followers.

© Instagram The former Corrie star has been embracing the Barbiecore trend

One branded her a "real life Barbie princess" while another called her "beautiful and stunning".

Helen has been delighting her followers with a series of sultry swimwear snapshots. One seriously striking photograph saw the star sporting a shiny metallic two-piece on a recent holiday.

Helen wowed in yet another pastel pink two-piece

The buckle-embellished, halterneck top was perfectly paired with a high-waisted mini skirt and a bouncy blow-dry. Helen accessorised with chunky black sandals and a coordinating mini bag – so cute.

She also modelled a pastel pink bikini top and matching sarong for yet another sartorial display. Barbie is clearly on her mind!

© Instagram The actress with her two daughters Matilda and Delilah

The mother-of-three, who recently split from her long-term fiancé Scott Sinclair, has revealed she is looking forward to spending quality time with her three children (Matilda, eight, Delilah, five, and two-year-old son Charlie) this summer.

The star was also recently quizzed about whether she would like to expand her family in the future, and the answer was a resounding no.

© Instagram Helen with her son, Charlie

"No. I don't want any more babies. I'm obsessed with my three kids that I have and [I] think I'm really lucky to have had three healthy children," she said.

DISCOVER: Helen Flanagan stuns in incredible new figure-hugging string bikini

She added: "I want to give each of them all of me and equal attention which is really hard work but worth it."