Helen Flanagan stuns in flirty leather dress for personal milestone

Corrie actress Helen Flanagan whipped fans into a frenzy on Monday when she shared a glimpse inside her birthday celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, the TV star posted a very glamorous snapshot of herself holding a candy floss pink birthday cake in the shape of a heart.

© Instagram Helen posed up an absolute storm

Helen, who posted in honour of her 33rd birthday, looked phenomenal in a tiny black leather dress from Agent Provocateur complete with a plunging neckline, a patchwork of sleek leather panels and a cinched-in waistline.

She wore her flowing blonde tresses in tumbling waves and highlighted her features with sculpting bronzer, luminous highlighter and a glossy pink lipstick. And for some added va-va-voom, the mother-of-three rounded off her evening outfit with a pair of glittering silver hoop earrings. Sublime!

© Instagram Helen always looks radiant

In the glamorous snapshot, Helen was pictured holding her heart-shaped cake which featured generous layers of pink and white icing, glace cherries dotted around the edge and the words "thirty three and thriving" written in cursive red icing.

Paying tribute to hit rom-com 13 Going on 30, Helen wrote "33 and thriving" in her caption followed by a string of credits regarding her cheeky LBD and spectacular birthday cake.

The star's fans and friends were quick to inundate the comments section with countless celebratory birthday messages. "Happy Birthday, you gorgeous angel!!!" wrote one, while a second noted: "Happy birthday gorgeous, hope you have the best one yet."

The mum-of-three celebrated her birthday

Other fans couldn't help but heap praise on Helen's perfectly polished outfit choice. Swooning over her leather garment, one fan gushed: "That dress though @hjgflanagan [heart-eye emoji] what a vibe," while a second chimed in: "Loving the blonde hair, looks good."

Helen's stunning update comes after she enjoyed a luxurious trip to Barbados with her three children: Matilda, eight, Delilah, five, and Charlie, two.

© Instagram The TV star enjoyed a lavish family trip

During their trip abroad, the former I'm A Celebrity contestant shared a candid glimpse inside the realities of looking after three young children.

Alongside a sweet snap of Helen holding little Charlie's hand, Helen wrote: "My crazy little man [crab emoji] Charlie was so funny on holiday he kept singing 'Girl on fire' after hearing it once at the hotel [laughing face emoji], and every single bird he saw he would run after… shouting Chicken."

WATCH: Helen Flanagan wows in Barbie-inspired Primark swimsuit

Over on her Instagram Stories, meanwhile, Helen detailed her exhaustion, writing: "My kids get up so early here, having an amazing holiday but they wake up really early."

Helen shares her three children with her ex-fiancé, Scott Sinclair. The former couple called time on their relationship in 2022 after 13 years together.

Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair at the Soap Awards

While neither party has explained the cause of their breakup, it's thought that their relationship fell apart due to Scott's busy work schedule.

Since their split, Helen has reportedly enjoyed a handful of dates thanks to exclusive dating app, Raya.