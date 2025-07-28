Clint Eastwood's surprisingly simple secret to longevity at 95

Clint Eastwood celebrated his 95th birthday this week and while the Hollywood icon’s youthful energy and lean physique might seem like the result of cutting-edge science, his wellness secrets are refreshingly low‑tech: daily meditation, a low‑fat "lean and green" diet, and gentle, low‑impact exercise.

The actor's commitment to health began early. He was just a boy when his father succumbed to cardiovascular disease, a loss that left an indelible mark.

Clint once told a friend: "Losing him made me realize life can be short. If you don’t look after yourself, you might not have time for the things you love." That realization steered him toward personal wellness long before longevity became a buzzword in Hollywood.

Celebrity biographer Shawn Levy, author of Clint: The Man and the Movies, points to one cornerstone of Clint’s routine: Transcendental Meditation.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Clint is in great shape at 95

"Clint has practiced TM twice a day since the 1970s," Shawn writes. "He’ll slip into a quiet corner between takes on a shoot or carve out a few minutes before lunch—mantra in mind, eyes closed, completely still."

According to TM.org, this practice "dissolves stress and taps into your full potential," a claim Shawn believes has kept Clint’s mental edge razor‑sharp, even as he’s played tough, trigger‑happy characters like Dirty Harry and the Man with No Name.

© Getty Images TM is the secret to Clint's longevity

"His movies are all about clenched jaws and high‑octane standoffs," Shawn notes, "yet here he is, a man of contradictions, sitting in lotus position on a dusty Western set."

That duality, the willingness to embrace both action and stillness, seems to be the secret to his longevity.

Clint's diet is another piece of the puzzle. Long before kale chips were a thing, he was favoring alfalfa sprouts and yogurt in the 1950s.

© Getty Images Clint has kept a healthy diet from a young age

Shaun describes his eating style as an "organic, low‑fat approach" that’s stayed remarkably consistent for seven decades.

When talk show host Jimmy Kimmel once asked if he indulged in nachos or chicken wings, Clint’s response was characteristically blunt: “None of that crap.”

Instead, Eastwood follows what he calls the 90/10 rule, 90 percent of the time he opts for "lean and green" meals, leaving the other 10 percent for occasional treats.

His plate often features wild‑caught salmon, skinless chicken breasts and an array of vibrant vegetables.

Broccoli and asparagus are staples, packed with fiber, vitamins and minerals that support everything from digestion to bone health.

© Getty Images Clint keeps himself active with golf and weight training

He keeps carbs in check and ditches sugary drinks in favor of plain water, a habit he says keeps his mind clear and his energy levels steady.

Of course, diet and meditation only go so far without movement. Clint takes a page from “Blue Zone” communities, regions known for high concentrations of centenarians, by prioritizing low‑impact, everyday activity.

He is a self‑confessed "lifelong gym rat," but his workouts have evolved. Gone are the heavy barbells; now he focuses on proper form and functional strength.

"He wants to lift, not to impress," Shawn explains. "Clint builds muscle the way you’d build a house—brick by brick, rep by rep."