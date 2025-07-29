Heidi Klum breaks silence on plastic surgery in candid interview

Heidi Klum shared her thoughts on plastic surgery in a candid interview, and opened up about her approach to aging in the spotlight.

The Victoria's Secret alum has been a staple of the modeling industry for decades and shared that she was open to the idea of cosmetic enhancements.

Beauty at any age

© Getty Images Heidi shared that she was "all for" Botox

"I'm all for Botox," Heidi told People. "Whoever wants to talk about [plastic surgery] and wants to share, give me all the numbers."

She added that society needed to understand that aging was a gift, and a natural part of life that needed to be discussed more openly.

"The biggest misconception [about] being in your 50s is that you are off the shelf. You're not off the shelf," she said. "We are very much on that shelf for everyone to see. Don't hide in your 50s."

© WireImage The star shared that she wanted to celebrate aging

"Beauty is ever-changing, and I'm here for the change. If it's always the same, life is boring," the 52-year-old shared. "Don't we all want to get old? I know we always say that, but it's the truth."

Heidi explained that aging was worthy of celebration, and that she couldn't wait to reach her twilight years.

"I'm already looking at 60 and 70, hopefully 80 and 90. And if we're still kicking it then, let's celebrate," she said.

© Getty Images The 52-year-old explained that the modeling industry had come a long way

Heidi is a superwoman who has welcomed four children of her own, worked tirelessly on Germany's Next Top Model, Project Runway and America's Got Talent, and continues to hit back at ageism in the modeling industry.

"For me to be older, it doesn't matter. I don't have this age-shaming or body-shaming thing. I feel like everyone should do what they want to do," the TV personality said.

"Now it's okay to be older — but it didn't use to be like that. I feel like we're more welcoming of wrinkles and rolls on our body. Being accepted at every age is amazing. That we've changed and come all that way."

Supermodel secrets

© Getty Images Heidi has been a staple of the industry for decades

Heidi has several tried and true tricks to feel good both inside and out. She emphasized the importance of eating well to enhance her outward glow in an interview with Byrdie.

"Nothing [about my skin] really bothers me. I mean, it's aging. It definitely has changed over the years, but it's not bothering me. It's just the course of life, that the skin ages," she said. "I try my best to keep it as glowing and healthy as possible, with the topical creams that I use, but also with [how I eat]."

She added that it was "so important" to have a healthy diet to keep skin, nails and hair looking shiny and strong.

© Getty Images She shot to fame as a Victoria's Secret angel

"I [also] think drinking water is super important, because with the elasticity, you do see a difference [in your skin] if you have not had any water," she explained.

Heidi is returning to Project Runway after stepping back from the show in 2017. She now joins Nina Garcia and Christian Siriano, as well as celebrity stylist Law Roach, on the judging panel of the hit show.

