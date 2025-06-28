Heidi Klum unveils bold new hair transformation – and it's her husband's favorite look

Heidi Klum is debuting a fresh new hairstyle – and it’s serving major '70s vibes with a modern edge. The supermodel traded her cascading blonde waves for a fresh set of choppy bangs this week.

The 52-year-old unveiled her new look via an Instagram selfie video. The clip opened with a makeup-free Heidi playfully pretending to knock on the camera. It then cuts to the big reveal – Heidi with a full glam look and a fresh hairstyle featuring choppy bangs and face-framing layers. In the caption, she penned: "Schnipp Schnapp."

© Getty Images Heidi Klum rocked bangs

This isn't the first time the German model has sported the bold cut. Back in 2021, Heidi posted a video of herself cutting her own bangs on Instagram. She later revealed that it is her husband Tom Kaulitz's favourite hairstyle. "This is clearly not a how-to video," she said.

Heidi stepped out rocking her new bangs in style on Thursday during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The model oozed chic in a strapless black corset that was adorned with a pink rosette appliqué on the waist. The silky garment was teamed with a matching black mini skirt and brown sunglasses. Heidi's luscious blonde locks were left down in a straight, sleek style while her makeup exuded soft glamour courtesy of a smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy pink lip.

© Getty Images Heidi appeared on the show

During the interview, Heidi opened up about moving to the United States from her home country, Germany. "I think being a foreigner helped me a lot coming to this country. I think people found me more interesting because I had an accent," she shared.

"I think that helped me in a way coming from Germany. It made it more kind of more exotic or something like that."

She continued: "I came in 1994 and I went first to Miami and I did a lot of, you know, test photo shoots there and then I went to New York City and just fell in love with New York City.

© Getty Heidi has sported choppy bangs before

"'I lived there for many years and now I live here in Los Angeles for many years. I have four kids."

"One in New York, and three here in Los Angeles and now they're all, you know, one is at NYU New York, another one is now going to Parsons in New York and I have another one here," she added.

"So, I mean they are all over the place now. Going to college, which is crazy, I only have one more baby at home, 15 years old. They're all grown ups. 21, 20, 19, and 15."

