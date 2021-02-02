Mads Mikkelsen gives major update on Hannibal season four - and fans are thrilled It's all thanks to Netflix!

Mads Mikkelsen has revealed that talks of reviving Hannibal for a fourth season have been "revitalised" following the show's recent success on Netflix.

Based on the novels by Thomas Harris the hit show, which stars Mads alongside Hugh Dancy, Gillian Anderson and Laurence Fishburne, was cancelled in 2015 after three seasons. It was added to Netflix last summer and has seen a huge resurgence in popularity over the last few months.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Danish actor revealed that thanks to the renewed interest, the show's bosses have been having serious talks about the possibility of making another season.

"[Since the series] has found a new home on Netflix, the talks have been revitalised," he said. "I don't think you'd find a member of the cast that is still alive that would say, 'No, thanks.' We all enjoyed it tremendously."

Unsurprisingly, Fannibals were delighted and took to Twitter to throw their support behind the 55-year-old actor's hopes for a revival, with one writing: "Hannibal has not aired new episodes in 5 years. There is still a huge demand for it. Make more. Period. #SaveHannibal."

Another fan tweeted: "[They] should definitely make more episodes. The hunger for this amazing show is still very strong," while a third said: "They NEED to bring this show back, there's nothing else like it! #Hannibal2021"

The show ended after three seasons in 2015

The Hannibal Lecter actor also discussed his feelings towards the season three finale, which saw Hannibal and Will come together to defeat serial killer Francis Dolarhyde, played by Richard Armitage. On whether he felt like the show had "unfinished business" following the events of season three, he said: "Unfinished business? No. Creative showrunners always have a way to end the season because no one knows if there's going to be a next one. So there was always that feeling of, 'Well, that was it.'"

"Having said that, the third season, after that, we were pretty sure we're getting a fourth," he added. "That was not the feeling after the first or the second. But the third [season], we were pretty sure."

