Anthony Hopkins issues heartfelt message after losing his home in LA wildfires

Sir Anthony Hopkins has shared a heartfelt message after losing his home to the wildfires that continue to devastate Los Angeles. The 87-year-old actor took to social media to express his support for others affected by the ongoing tragedy.

The Oscar-winning actor's home in Pacific Palisades was destroyed in the fires, which have ravaged thousands of buildings and claimed multiple lives. Writing to his 5.4 million followers on Friday, Anthony said: "As we all struggle to heal from the devastation of these fires, it's important we remember that the only thing we take with us is the love we give."

A history of loss

© Getty A view of Anthony Hopkins' home destroyed in the Palisades fire on January 10, 2025 in Los Angeles

This isn't the first time Anthony has faced such a loss. In 2000, his London home was destroyed in a fire while he was in Los Angeles. In 2018, his Malibu property narrowly avoided destruction during the Woolsey Fire, which devastated neighbouring homes.

His Pacific Palisades house, purchased in 2021 for $6 million, was meant to be a fresh start. The four-bedroom colonial-style home was a serene retreat, but now only a charred fence remains.

Anthony had previously sold his long-time Malibu oceanfront home for $10.5 million, more than double the amount he paid in 2001. The Pacific Palisades property symbolised a new chapter, now tragically cut short.

The impact of the fires

© Getty Anthony Hopkins shared a message of hope and love after he lost his LA home in the wildfires

The LA wildfires have forced thousands of residents to evacuate, including several celebrities. The blazes, fuelled by strong winds and dry conditions, have destroyed over 30,000 acres and caused damages estimated between $52 billion and $57 billion.

Events in Hollywood have also been affected. Awards ceremonies like the Critics' Choice Awards and Oscar nominations have been rescheduled as the fires continue to disrupt the city.

Anthony's message of resilience

© Getty Sir Anthony Hopkins has been staying positive

Despite his loss, Anthony used his platform to offer hope and remind fans of the importance of resilience. His message comes shortly after he celebrated 49 years of sobriety, sharing the story of his journey on Instagram.

"Forty-nine years ago today, I stopped," he said in a video. He recalled an incident in 1975 when he realised his drinking had become unmanageable. "I couldn't remember anything. I was driving drunk out of my skull. Then, on that day, I realised I needed help – so I got it."

The Silence of the Lambs star said sobriety has given him a new lease on life. "I've had more fun these 49 years than ever before," he said.

Offering help to others

© David Livingston Anthony Hopkins attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022

Anthony also encouraged others struggling with addiction to seek support. "If you're having a problem, there's help," he said. "It's not a terrible deal – it's a condition. If you're allergic to alcohol, get some help. There are thousands of people around like me."

As he prepares to celebrate his 87th birthday, Anthony reflected on his unexpected journey. "They still employ me, they still give me jobs. I've had a wonderful life," he said.