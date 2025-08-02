Pippa Middleton's 'must-have' accessory is going viral for summer 2025

As a millennial woman who has partaken in every single ’00s trend, I am not new to the fascination with ballet flats.

After all, they are more comfortable than heels, fit inside most bags for a quick day-to-night outfit change, and look good with trousers and skirts alike.

But like any trend, there was a time when we couldn’t believe we would ever wear them again, so quietly retired to the back of our wardrobes (and memories), replaced by loafers and ‘smart’ sneakers.

That was before Pippa Middleton decided to revive them, long before influencers and fashionistas jumped on the bandwagon.

Princess Kate’s sister and maid of honour has always been a source of inspiration when it comes to fashion. All her looks are meticulously copied by eagle-eyed royal watchers, and if she wears something, it’s usually a new trend in the making.

Pippa Middleton’s love for ballet flats

© Shutterstock Pippa Middleton rocked floaty shorts and ballet flats while out in London

Pippa has been seen sporting the comfortable yet chic accessory many times, even during public events where she was closely followed by paparazzi.

The day after her sister's wedding to Prince William, for example, she was spotted leaving the Goring Hotel in London with her parents, Michael and Carol Middleton, wearing white trousers, a blue jacket, and a pair of white ballerina flats.

Since she stepped into the public eye in 2011, she has never stopped wearing them, and now, finally, they seem to be back in fashion.

Ballet flats are back in fashion

© Getty Emily in Paris' actress Lily Collins wearing mesh ballet flats

TikTok searches for this trend are up 4,900%, and there are already thousands of videos on how to style them and which ballet flats are the most comfortable to buy.

Pippa’s wardrobe staple is officially back in our shopping carts. If you want to emulate her style, we suggest looking at the classic Chanel flat or the iconic Repetto ballerinas. For more affordable options, Marks & Spencer is always a great destination for simple, yet stylish choices.

But while the Princess of Wales’ little sister prefers simple styles, usually made of leather or suede, this year’s hero flats are slightly more daring.

© Getty Lady Amelia Windsor was spotted pairing a gown with black ballet flats

Mesh ballet flats are all the rage and have some very famous admirers, including Sofia Richie, who likely kicked off the TikTok ballet fever, Dua Lipa, who opted for Maison Margiela Tabi ballerina shoes, and Jennifer Lawrence, who was photographed wearing mesh flats out and about in New York.

If we consider celebrity style a fashion thermometer, ballet flats have joined balloon trousers, flip-flops, bermuda shorts, and market totes on the list of must-wear summer trends.

If you want to invest in a pair, Alaïa is the one that all the celebrities are wearing. But if you’d rather save £690, there are plenty of dupes available on the high street and online.

H&M, Topshop, and ASOS all offer numerous affordable options, and we also spotted some great dupes on Amazon.