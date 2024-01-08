Suits stars avoid Meghan Markle shout-out during highly-anticipated Golden Globes reunion – photos

While it's been close to five years since legal drama Suits was last on air – or nominated at an awards show – its cast took fans on a long-awaited trip down memory lane at the Golden Globes.

Following the unprecedented, record-breaking rediscovery of the show on behalf of millions of fans after it re-debuted on Netflix on June 17, lead stars Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, and Gina Torres reunited at the annual awards show.

Shortly after the June re-release, the series – which first premiered on USA in 2011 – broke the Nielsen streaming record for acquired programming, garnering a whopping 3.1 billion viewing minutes during the week of June 26 to July 2.

On January 7, Patrick, Gabriel, Sarah and Gina took to the stage as presenters rather than co-stars, announcing the winner for Outstanding Drama Series, HBO hit Succession.

While on stage, the stars joked about the Outstanding Drama Series category coming late in the program, with Gabriel telling the audience: "There's nothing more dramatic or anxiety-inducing than waiting all night to hear that your category [has] finally arrived," to which Patrick added: "That's true… it's hard to imagine having to wait so long to see your show get that kind of recognition."

Prior to the onstage reunion, Patrick and Gabriel – who starred as Michael Ross and Harvey Specter – were of course asked on the red carpet about the Meghan Markle of it all, and Patrick, whose character was the love interest to Meghan's Rachel Zane, coyly encouraged a spin-off highlighting the pair's life on-screen life in Seattle.

Earlier this year, Deadline did confirm that a Suits spin-off had been greenlit, though it would instead focus on new characters with a new location, in the vein of the shared CSI universe.

Meghan, who left the show in 2018 ahead of her nuptials to Prince Harry, hasn't shied away from speaking with endearment about her time on the series.

During a recent appearance at Variety's Power of Women event, she said: "It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit."

She continued: "It's hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with [the renewed success]. But good shows are everlasting."

The Golden Globes, which have been held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for over 60 years, are the first of a long list of award shows coming up, culminating with the Academy Awards on March 10th.

This year, the star-studded list of nominees includes Margot Robbie, Cillian Murphy, Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper, Leonardo Dicaprio, Timothée Chalamet, among others, which you can see here. Hosting the night is comedian Jo Koy, while some of the presenters are Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Amanda Seyfried, Issa Rae, Julia Garner, Oprah Winfrey, and many more.

You can check out our list of predictions and winners here, though among the most nominated films and television series are Barbie, Oppenheimer, Succession, The Bear, and The Last of Us.

