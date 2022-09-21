Actress Georgia Tennant is known for many things, not least her happy family life with David Tennant and their children.

She is also known for her long blonde locks, but she clearly decided to change things up this week, as she proved on Instagram.

SEE: David Tennant's wife Georgia Tennant causes confusion with new breastfeeding photo

The mum-of-five shared a new selfie to the social media site which showed her in a car looking to the side. Instead of her usual blonde, her main was a beautiful light auburn.

She captioned the image with a reference to Frozen, writing: "Finally I can play Anna," adding a snowflake emoji.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Tennant's wife Georgia reveals parenting 'dread' in candid video

The star's fans rushed to share their approval, with one writing: "Oh that's a really lovely colour on you."

READ: Fans can't get over new photo of Georgia Tennant's son Ty – see pic

SEE: David Tennant's wife shares rare photo of lookalike daughter

Another simply added: "Holy damn, girl." "Lovely," wrote a third, while a fourth chimed in: "Oh you look amazing."

Georgia shared a picture of her hair makeover

Earlier this month, Georgia caused a stir when she shared an empowering breastfeeding photo to Instagram.

She posted a sweet photo of herself feeding her youngest child, two-year-old daughter Birdie, and was soon met with a flurry of fan comments about the post. The 37-year-old mother was pictured sitting on the floor of her house, feeding her little girl, who was lying on her stomach.

The mother and daughter moment was a rare insight into Georgia's family life with her children Olive, 11, Wilfred, eight, Doris, seven, and little Birdie, as well as 20-year-old son Ty.

The star is a doting mum-of-five

She wrote: "Keeping me grounded. #breastfeeding" Georgia's Instagram followers applauded her decision to normalise breastfeeding and to keep feeding for longer – as long as it still works for both mum and child.

One follower penned: "Right there with you, still going strong at 3 years old, who knows when he'll decide to stop."

Another commented: "This is so inspiring!". A third shared: "Fed both my womb gremlins until they were 5 and a half and it was simultaneously the best and most difficult thing I've ever done."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.