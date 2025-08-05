Warwick Davis' daughter pictured with boyfriend following family heartbreak

Annabelle Davis has posted the sweetest snap of her and her boyfriend, Charlie.

The actress, who is the daughter of Warwick Davis, has been with Charlie since 2021.

Posting to Instagram, the Dumping Ground actress, 28, shared the sweet picture of her and Charlie sitting together.

Annabelle looked pretty in a pink floral dress, beige heels and a timeless Louis Vuitton purse, while Charlie wore a classic navy suit as they gazed into each other's eyes.

© Instagram Annabelle Davis and her boyfriend Charlie have been together since 2021

Though the pair largely keep their relationship private, speaking to Sunbox Campers, Annabelle revealed they love to go caravanning. "Growing up my parents and I were away all the time camping and caravanning all the time…

"Having grown up with that, it's made me want to go travelling myself."

Warwick Davis' new love after heartbreak

After the devastating loss of his wife, Samantha Davis, in 2024, Warwick revealed at the BAFTAs that a mystery woman had helped him find love again.

© Getty Warwick Davis was honoured with the BAFTA Fellowship at the 2025 BAFTAs

The Harry Potter star was honoured with the BAFTA Fellowship earlier this year. He was tearful as he thanked his loved ones for their support throughout his career, including his "wonderful" late wife Samantha, his two children – Annabelle and Harrison – and someone he affectionately nicknamed "Sponge".

Hinting at a potential new relationship, Warwick got particularly choked up as he said: "Special mention, too, should go to Sponge, you know who you are. Thank you for showing me that life can still have meaning, and for helping me to laugh and to love again."

© Getty Warwick said that “life has been pretty tough” since losing his wife Samantha

Though he's keeping Sponge's identity a mystery, he did reveal on the Jonathan Ross Show that his new girlfriend reminds him of Daisy May Cooper's character Kerry Mucklowe in BBC mockumentary series This Country.

Warwick's late wife

Warwick faced immense heartbreak when his wife, Samantha, died aged 53 in March 2024.

Confirming the sad news, the Willow star released an official statement on his wife of 23 years, which said: "My wife and soul-mate, best friend. Devoted mother, My favourite human. My most trusted confidant and an ardent supporter of everything I did in my career, has passed.

© FilmMagic The family were devastated after the passing of their mother and wife, Samantha Davis, last year

"The most open, warm person I have ever known. Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs. She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life. She had a wicked sense of humour and always laughed at my bad jokes.

Samantha and Warwick's two children, Harrison, 21, and Annabelle, 28, joined their dad in the tribute after losing their mum.

© Getty Images In a statement, Warwick said Samantha's passing left a "huge hole in our lives."

"Mum is our best friend and we're honoured to have received a love like hers. Her love and happiness carried us through our whole lives."

Before Samantha's passing, the family of four were often spotted together at events and film premieres and it was clear that they all had an extremely close relationship.