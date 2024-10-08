Al Pacino updates relationship status with Noor Alfallah as she's spotted with Bill Maher

Al Pacino has clarified the status of his relationship as his baby mother Noor Alfallah, 30, was recently spotted out with comedian Bill Maher, 68.

The 84-year-old responded to questions about whether he was in a relationship after welcoming son Roman with Noor in June 2023, telling People: "No. I have friendship."

Al's rep added that "Al and Noor are very good friends, have been for years, and are co-parents to their son Roman."

The Serpico legend's relationship update comes as Noor was spotted leaving the famous Chateau Marmont Hotel with Bill on Saturday night after enjoying a night out in Los Angeles.

Al's relationship with Noor, a film producer, made headlines as Al became one of the oldest fathers in the world. She has previously been linked with the likes of Mick Jagger and Clint Eastwood.

The former couple met at a dinner, where they sat next to each other. Noor said that when they first met, she "had no intention of thinking like, oh, he is going to be my son’s father one day."

Al is set to release his first memoir, Sonny Boy, this week in which he opens up about his life story. Becoming a father for the fourth time, so much later on in life, partially inspired the actor to get writing.

The actor reportedly "muses" about Roman towards the end of his memoir, of whom he said: "He's come into the world a little more now. He’s learning things."

He told the New York Times that "one of the reasons" he started writing his story came down to having such a young son, which he described as "a campaign for me to stick around a little longer if it's possible."

"When I saw the little baby there and the way he was just — you look at it differently now. You look at it like, what is this? This is so amazing," he exclaimed. "That’s why I was so excited by hearing the Big Bang. Because I thought, I’m not gonna die! I don’t mean literally. I mean spiritually."

"There's something out there that’s bigger than us! You can't say "better," because you don’t really know, but something’s out there going on that's more than we understand."

Al's love life has often made the headlines, whether it was his relationship with The Godfather co-star Diane Keaton or Beverly D'Angelo, with whom he shares son Anton James and daughter Olivia Rose, both 23. He's also father to Julie Marie, his daughter with acting coach Jan Tarrant.