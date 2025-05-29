Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's two-word nickname for their $20M mega-mansion

While many stars have chosen to buy homes in Beverly Hills, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky opted to put down roots in the actor’s native Australia instead. The couple acquired a sprawling now $20 million AUD home in New South Wales back in 2014 after relocating from Los Angeles. The couple originally paid $7 million for the abode and spent many years renovating it into their dream haven.

The mega-mansion lies in the forestry of Broken Head Road and overlooks the Seven Mile Beach. Considering the family's love for the ocean, the house's 12 kilometres distance from the sandy shores of Byron Bay is extremely ideal.

© Alamy Stock Photo The family live in Byron Bay in NSW

And it seems the couple have thought up a clever nickname for their lavish home. According to realestate.com.au, the residents call their mansion "Fortress Hemsworth".

The stunning abode overlooks the sea and features a luxurious terrace, a rooftop infinity pool, a state of the art at-home gym, five bedrooms with five en suite bathrooms, a spa, a huge indoor-outdoor kitchen, a cinema room, games room, and four-car garage. It’s become the perfect setting for raising their three children, India, 12, and 11-year-old twins, Tristan and Sasha.

© FilmMagic The couple moved to Australia in 2014

Elsa opened up about the family's move to Byron Bay in an interview with NewsCorp back in March. "When you're in Los Angeles, work suffocates you," she shared.

"There, all the conversations, even the billboards you see on the street, have to do with the world of cinema and its industry."

She continued: "It can make you lose perspective."

© Instagram Rooftop infinity pool

Although there had been discussions about relocating to Elsa's home country of Spain, the actress shared that her love for the outdoors drew her to Australia’s serene landscape. "Living in Madrid is complicated when you've already lived in the countryside, in the middle of nature, it's hard," she admitted.

Raising their children

© Instagram Their family love the outdoors

The couple introduced their children to various sporting disciplines from a young age and are often spotted on action packed vacations. "We're all very sporty. At home in Byron Bay, Chris and I love to take the kids surfing, riding or walking our dogs along the beach," shared Elsa in an interview with HELLO!.

Elsa and her daughter share a love for equestrianism and even attended the Magic Millions polo and showjumping event back in January. Meanwhile, the couple's twins are confident skiers and showed off their impressive skills in February during a luxurious snow-filled getaway to Courchevel in the French Alps.