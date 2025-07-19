Elsa Pataky branded 'luckiest woman in the world' after Chris Hemsworth's latest declaration

Elsa Pataky celebrated her 49th birthday surrounded by family. The mom of three posed with husband, Chris Hemsworth, just before blowing out her birthday candle. And the Spanish actress looked lucky in love.

Chris, 41, posted the birthday snapshots to his 58.4 million Instagram followers, writing: "Happy birthday @elsapataky! Thank you for being an incredible human and each year continuing to allow me to eat the vast majority of the cake.

Fans flooded the comments with birthday wishes. One wrote: "Best lucky woman in the world." Another commented: "Now that's love mate."

© Instagram Chris, Elsa, and their son celebrating Elsa's birthday

Elsa thanked her friends, family, and fans in an Instagram post of her own.

"Thanks for all the birthday wishes to all," she wrote. "I had a great day full of beautiful moments, and an amazing surprise from all my team at work."

The actress posted a video of her coworkers surprising her by singing "Happy Birthday" in her native Spanish, a big birthday sign, and what looked like many, many cakes. Elsa was emotional, covering her face one moment she saw the surprise.

© Getty Images Chris and Elsa often bring their kids to the red carpet

A lot to celebrate

Elsa and Chris know they are lucky people. After tying the knot in 2010, the couple quickly became parents to daughter, India Rose, 13, and twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, 11.

While Chris is one of the most sought after actors in the industry, he and Elsa choose to raise their family in Australia.

"I made him promise that neither of us would force the other to live in their country, because they were so far apart," Elsa told Harper's Bazaar. "It ended up happening because he took me to Australia, he showed me Byron Bay and I fell in love, it was a paradise."

© Instagram Birthdays are a big deal in their house

On raising grounded children, Chris told PEOPLE he wants to give his kids a normal childhood.

"I want them to have a great appreciation for everything," he explained. "I grew up with very little money, but my parents were my absolute heroes. They were respectful, kind human beings and operated in a way that was constantly inspiring and nurturing and kind."

The three kids seem to have embraced the Aussie life. Chris recently shared photos of Tristan and Sasha surfing, a love they come by honestly.

"Sport has always been an essential part of my life," Chris wrote to Instagram. "I've played and watched so many types over the years. But the one that I've always loved the most is surfing."

He added: "Surfing remains a mainstay in my life and has become a part of my identity, and I continue to make memories with my family in the ocean."

© Instagram Elsa is a hands on mom

Elsa and Chris have been together for 15 years and share often about how lucky they are to have each other.

"We enjoy doing the same stuff and Chris has a great sense of humor and knows how to take the sting out of things," Elsa told HOLA!. "He always makes me and the kids laugh or when I'm angry, he tells a joke to lighten the mood. Humor counts for a lot. More than anything, I enjoy laughing with him."