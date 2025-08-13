Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Angelina Jolie's latest career move has strong ties to Brad Pitt and their former romance
Angelina Jolie is reuniting with director Doug Liman for the first time since starring alongside her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, in Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Angelina Jolie at the New York Film Festival premiere of "Maria"; Brad Pitt at the Los Angeles premiere of "Wolfs"© Getty Images
Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
40 minutes ago
Angelina Jolie has just shown she’s not done with Hollywood quite yet – and her latest career move comes with a surprising connection to her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 50-year-old is teaming up with director Doug Liman for an upcoming spy thriller titled The Initiative, with Scott Frazier set to write the script. Angelina will portray a master spy named Bright and the film has been dubbed "Training Day set in the world spycraft". 

angelina jolie© WireImage
Angelina Jolie is set to star in The Initiative

The plot will follow Bright as she collaborates with a new agent named Charlie who joins her team. Bright "isn't sure whether his new boss is trying to kill him or simply is willing to do whatever is necessary to protect the free world". 

The film marks the first time Angelina will reunite with Doug since starring in the 2005 movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith with Brad. 

David Matalon, actor Brad Pitt, Producer Arnon Milchan, actress Angelina Jolie and News Corp. President/Chief operating officer Peter Chernin arrive at the premiere of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" at the Mann Village Theater © Getty Images
The premiere of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005

Angelina's big move

News of the actress's latest role comes after Page Six reported that she is considering leaving the US and buying a house abroad. Angelina currently resides in a luxurious $24.5 million estate that she purchased in 2017.

"Several locations abroad," are on the cards, according to People magazine.

angelina jolie with blonde hair and a red matte lip© Getty Images
The actress is set to move away from Hollywood

In December 2024, Angelina and Brad reached a divorce settlement after an eight-year legal battle. The former couple share six children. Maddox, 24, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and 17-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne. 

Brad took legal action against Angelina over their French country mansion and vineyard after she sold her $64 million stake in the property to Yuri Shefler, the owner of SPI Group, in 2021.

Brad Pitt ines de ramon© Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pi
The pair have been dating since 2022

Angelina’s legal team stated in court documents that Brad refused to buy her out of the winery because she declined to sign a non-disclosure agreement they described as "designed to force her silence about his abuse and cover-up." The statement refers to a 2016 private jet flight during which Pitt allegedly became verbally and physically abusive toward his family.

During an interview with GQ, when asked about his divorce, Brad opened up about his former marriage to Angelina. When asked if he felt any relief from the conclusion, he responded: "No, I don't think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally."

Brad began dating Ines de Ramon in 2022 and the couple have largely kept their relationship private, only making their first public appearance in 2024 at the British Grand Prix.

