Angelina Jolie's latest career move has strong ties to Brad Pitt and their former romance

Angelina Jolie has just shown she’s not done with Hollywood quite yet – and her latest career move comes with a surprising connection to her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 50-year-old is teaming up with director Doug Liman for an upcoming spy thriller titled The Initiative, with Scott Frazier set to write the script. Angelina will portray a master spy named Bright and the film has been dubbed "Training Day set in the world spycraft".

The plot will follow Bright as she collaborates with a new agent named Charlie who joins her team. Bright "isn't sure whether his new boss is trying to kill him or simply is willing to do whatever is necessary to protect the free world".

The film marks the first time Angelina will reunite with Doug since starring in the 2005 movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith with Brad.

Angelina's big move

News of the actress's latest role comes after Page Six reported that she is considering leaving the US and buying a house abroad. Angelina currently resides in a luxurious $24.5 million estate that she purchased in 2017.

"Several locations abroad," are on the cards, according to People magazine.

In December 2024, Angelina and Brad reached a divorce settlement after an eight-year legal battle. The former couple share six children. Maddox, 24, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and 17-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne.

Brad took legal action against Angelina over their French country mansion and vineyard after she sold her $64 million stake in the property to Yuri Shefler, the owner of SPI Group, in 2021.

Angelina’s legal team stated in court documents that Brad refused to buy her out of the winery because she declined to sign a non-disclosure agreement they described as "designed to force her silence about his abuse and cover-up." The statement refers to a 2016 private jet flight during which Pitt allegedly became verbally and physically abusive toward his family.

During an interview with GQ, when asked about his divorce, Brad opened up about his former marriage to Angelina. When asked if he felt any relief from the conclusion, he responded: "No, I don't think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally."

Brad began dating Ines de Ramon in 2022 and the couple have largely kept their relationship private, only making their first public appearance in 2024 at the British Grand Prix.