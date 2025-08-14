Christie Brinkley narrowly avoids ex Peter Cook, 66, and wife, 26, during awkward encounter following affair reveal

Christie Brinkley looked radiant as she stepped out to sign her book at an event in the Hamptons over the weekend but behind the scenes, things may not have been so calm.

The 71-year-old author, entrepreneur and model attended Author's Night to raise money for East Hampton Library, however, also in attendance was her ex-husband, Peter Cook, 66, and his much younger wife, Alba Jancou, 26.

While they weren't photographed together, the near encounter was made that much more awkward given Christie was signing copies of her memoir, Uptown Girl, in which she criticizes Peter for having an alleged affair with a teenager.

In the book, she describes a moment when she claims she was made aware of an extramarital relationship he was having with an 18-year-old.

Teenage affair

Christie said it happened after she had given a graduation speech in the Hamptons near their home in 2006.

© Getty Images for East Hampton Li Christie attended the event and so did her ex

According to Christie, a man approached her and said: "I need to tell you that arrogant husband of yours has been having an affair with my teenage daughter".

Christie wrote: "I was so stunned that I froze," before approaching Peter to ask if it was true. "As soon as I saw him," she penned. "Peter's eyes were already trained on my face, as he began shaking his head, 'No'."

© Getty Images Peter and Alba attended the Authors Night Fundraiser

She kicked Peter out of their home and what followed was a very painful and difficult divorce which she also documented in her memoir.

Bitter divorce

The couple fought a lengthy custody battle over their daughter, Sailor, who is now 27.

© Getty They parted on bitter terms

Christie has called their marriage "one of the most tormented experiences of my life."

The star had been married three times before Peter. Her first husband was French artist Jean-François Allaux, her second was singer Billy Joel and her third was real estate entrepreneur Richard Taubman.

Open to love

© FilmMagic Christie says she's open to another relationship

Despite her failed marriages, Christie is open to finding love again and previously opened up to HELLO! about her life today.

Sailor even created an online dating profile for her as an experiment... with dire results.

© Instagram Sailor and Christie are close

"She wanted to see what kind of guys [would match]," Christie revealed on the Are You A Charlotte? podcast. "And she put me up there…and she said, 'Mom, you're right not to go on it, because the same guys that said yes to me, are saying yes to you.'"

That being said, Christie still believes in soulmates and that her "miracle guy," is still out there.