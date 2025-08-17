Danny Jones' defiant holiday photos with wife Georgia spark huge reaction ahead of 'awkward' reunion

Danny Jones has posted affectionate family holiday photos with wife Georgia Horsley after a turbulent few months.

The McFly star, 39, shared a sun-soaked carousel on Instagram featuring Georgia, 38, and their seven-year-old son, Cooper.

The caption read: "Some time in the sunshiiiiine!" Fans were quick to react as the family smiled together by the sea.

Family getaway

© Danny Jones The family on holiday

Danny did not reveal the location, though the shots show a European seaside setting. He included a surf action photo, a selfie with Georgia, and a stroll through resort paths with Cooper.

In one image, Danny wears a light black short-sleeve shirt. Georgia pairs a plunging silk top with khaki trousers. Cooper looks up at his mum in a candid moment.

The post comes after Danny apologised in March for being caught on camera appearing to share a drunken kiss with Maura Higgins, 34, at a BRITs afterparty. He said sorry to his wife and family in a statement on Instagram.

The statement, shared on Instagram stories on a white background, read: "Hello everyone, sorry I’ve taken some time out to be with those closest to me. I want to deeply apologise to my wife and family for putting them in this situation. I love them so much, and we’ll continue to deal with this privately. I love you guys, thank you for your patience, understanding, and support."

Georgia later returned to social media and received strong support from followers. Comments under her posts backed the mum-of-one as the couple navigated the fallout.

NTA red carpet next

© Getty Images Danny Jones and Georgia Jones attend the NTAs 2024

All eyes now turn to the National Television Awards on 10 September. As reigning I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! champion, Danny is expected to attend, and past winners often appear on stage with Ant and Dec if the show wins.

Maura is also expected to walk the red carpet, which could set up an awkward reunion.

Organisers are understood to be planning careful choreography around any potential run-in.

Danny was crowned 2024 King of the Jungle in December. The victory capped a huge year on TV and brought his family into the spotlight. Georgia and Cooper cheered him on throughout the series.

Fans react to the holiday photos

© Danny Jones Danny shared a candid snap of his wife and son

The new album has sparked a big reaction. Many followers praised the family photos and welcomed the united front. Others referenced the past few months and urged the pair to keep moving forward. The overall mood was supportive and upbeat.

One fan said: "I love you and your family! You're incredible, Georgia is incredible and don't make me say how adorable I think Little Coops is [eye heart emoji]. Gorgeous pics from a gorgeous fam, long live to the Joneses."

A third fan added: "Lovely to see you all together!"

However, some people did hint at Danny's previous scandal. One fan, for instance, wrote: "Your wife is beautiful! I hope you know that!"

A second fan commented: "She’s stunning !!! She’s stunning even to forgive, but [I'm] glad."

A third user added: "You are a lucky man, in more ways than one."