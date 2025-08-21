Naomi Watts shares intimate glimpse into son Sasha's exciting new chapter away from home

Naomi Watts and her former partner, Liev Schreiber, banded together to help their 18-year-old son Sasha move into his college dorm, with the actress sharing an intimate glimpse into his new life at the University of Southern California.

Sasha looked at ease in the carousel of photos that his mother posted on Instagram to commemorate the major milestone, clearly ready for the big move away from his parents.

New beginnings

© Instagram Sasha moved to USC with the help of his parents

In the first picture, Sasha sat on his new bed, which was raised off the ground with drawers built in underneath. His shoes lay beside the bed, and his clothes hung on hooks above them.

In another shot, Naomi and Liev joined him in the food hall, proving that they were just like any other nervous parent on move-in day.

Other pictures saw the trio posing for photos inside his room, and walking around town grabbing supplies.

The tall teen seemed to have made friends already, with one snap showing Sasha standing in a kitchen with boys around his age.

He also sweetly held his dad's hand as they walked through the streets, not quite ready to let go of him yet.

© Instagram Naomi and Liev came to support Sasha on move-in day

"We packed and unpacked, stacked and color-coded. We walked and walked, woke up early with excitement," Naomi wrote in the comments.

"Then we shopped and shopped, and sometimes fought about stupid stuff...We laughed, we cried, I had a few extra secret cries and maybe some not so private ones."

She continued: "We hugged a lot. We built things, we talked to robots, we ate good food. We got lost a bunch. We met so many great people. We had deep talks mixed in with a few fart jokes...then gave advice about how the world works. But then remembered: he's got this!! He did it!! He dreamed big and worked really hard for something wonderful. Go @sashapeteschreiber – we love you so much. #usc."

© Instagram Naomi shared how proud she was of the 18-year-old

Friends and fans of the sweet family took to the comment section to share their excitement over Sasha's major move, with actress Teresa Palmer writing, "Oh wow!! And launched off into the world. Congrats on this new season mama," while director Chloë Sevigny added, "Good mama!"

A fan exclaimed, "Beautiful son. Beautiful co-parenting. Good job mom and dad," while another commented, "I can't imagine how proud you must feel of your boy!"

Another fan wrote, "I love how normal and healthy this is. Real people and real family. Love everything about this," while a fourth declared, "He looks open confident and ready! Good job you guys."

Parenting 101

© Instagram The actors are dedicated to peaceful co-parenting

Naomi and Liev, who were together from 2005 until 2016 and also welcomed a daughter, Kai, shared how emotional it was to see their son fly the nest.

"Already balling [sic]," Naomi wrote in a social media post on Monday, which saw her hugging her boy and leaning her head on his chest while he stood in front of his college-bound luggage.

Liev also took to Instagram to say goodbye to his son, sharing a sweet picture of the two with their arms around each other.

© Instagram Liev shared a touching tribute to his son on the milestone day

"Starting to feel the pull. Gonna miss my ride or die," the Spotlight actor wrote in the caption. "Having said that, USC is gonna get one of the deepest, kindest, bravest and most beautiful boys I have ever known."

The former couple are an incredible co-parenting team and have only grown closer in recent years.

"He's a fantastic dad, a wonderful, wonderful man, and we still want the absolute best for each other," Naomi told Vogue Australia of their dynamic.