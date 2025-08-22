Gisele Bündchen shares glowing moment with baby boy in rare photo

Gisele Bündchen looked happier than ever as she let fans in on her life as a new mom on Thursday.

The supermodel, who welcomed her baby boy in February with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, was glowing in the sweet vacation snaps as she shared a rare glimpse of the six-month-old.

Baby on board

© Instagram Gisele was glowing in the sweet photo

"Thank you, summer, you've been so good to us! Obrigada, verão, você foi tão bom conosco," Gisele wrote in the Instagram caption, alongside a series of stunning pictures from her summer adventures.

In one snap, the 45-year-old held her baby's tiny hand, while in another, he was strapped to her front as she explored the fields of a farm.

To learn more about Gisele's glowing pregnancy journey, watch below...

WATCH: Gisele Bündchen reveals growing baby bump in rare clip

© Instagram She welcomed her son in February

A third photo showed the proud mom holding her son, with his head buried in her chest and a glowing smile on her face.

The post also featured her other children, Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Brady. The couple were married from 2009 until they split in 2022.

She also snapped her boyfriend, Joaquim, whom she started dating in 2023 after he served as her Jiu-Jitsu instructor.

Mastering motherhood

© Instagram The supermodel shared that she was back in her "rhythm" after giving birth

Gisele has clearly been enjoying motherhood for the third time, with the Brazilian beauty opening up about how grateful she was for her son despite the lack of sleep.

Speaking to Vogue France, Gisele shared that she was back in her "rhythm" after giving birth in February.

"Having my hair and make-up done makes me feel like I'm on vacation: with a baby, the nights are so short that I've hardly brushed my hair in recent months!" she admitted. "Now that my little one is sleeping through the night, I'm back in control of my rhythm."

© Instagram The 45-year-old is a mother for the third time

"As any new mother knows, it's amazing how much sleep or lack of it can change everything!" she continued.

"But then again, I feel really grateful: being able to be at home with my children and enjoy every moment with them is priceless."

The star added that she was feeling better than ever in her third round of motherhood. "I feel more comfortable in my own skin, and my priorities are clearer. I'm grateful to be where I am. I feel like I've earned it," she explained.

A new beginning

© Instagram Gisele has been keeping a low profile since welcoming her baby

Gisele is fiercely protective of her family, and laid low for months after her son's birth.

She opened up about adjusting to her baby's arrival in a candid Mother's Day Instagram post in May, where she reflected on her motherhood journey so far.

"I've been quiet over here but very busy living life…Sometimes, the most beautiful moments aren't shared – they're simply lived," she wrote.

© Instagram Gisele shares Benjamin and Vivian with her ex-husband

"Lately, I've been embracing the slower rhythms, the real connections, the beauty in the lessons that come with being present. Today, on Mother's Day, I specially miss my mom, but my heart is full."

She continued: "Being a mother, it's been my greatest gift, a journey that humbles me, teaches me, and fills me with gratitude every single day. To all the mothers out there, your love shapes the world in ways words can't describe. I see you, I honor you. Happy Mother's Day! Sending so much love your way!"