Iconic ABC star shares throwback that fans can't get enough of

Susan Lucci nailed Flashback Friday with a nostalgic throwback to her All My Children days – and fans were stunned by her incredible transformation.The 78-year-old took to Instagram to post a photograph of herself alongside her "fabulous" cast mates on the hit ABC soap. Susan, who portrayed Erica Kane for over 40 years on the show, posed next to her All My Children co-stars Michael Knight, Rebecca Budig, and Eden Riegel. In the caption, the ABC star penned: "Flashback Friday to All My Children fabulous, beloved cast mates! Michael Knight, Rebecca Budig and Eden Riegel."
The photo featured Susan in a black corseted dress adorned with a floral print, perfectly complemented by a matching pearl necklace and earring set. The star's brunette locks were styled into an effortless blowout while her makeup oozed soft glamour courtesy of a smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.
Michael, who portrayed Tad Martin on the soap, was positioned in the middle, with Susan on one side and Rebecca on the other. Michael had his arm around Rebecca, known for her role as Greenlee Smythe Lavery on All My Children, while Eden, who played Bianca Montgomery, stood at the end of the group.
Susan's former co-star, Cameron Mathison, gushed over the throwback in the comments section. "This is the best!!!" he wrote.
Cameron wasn't the only follower to appreciate the snap. Fans of the hit soap opera flocked to the comments to share their delight at the picture. "Oh those were the best days!!!!!" penned one social media user.
"Dear God, I miss this show and the cast so much! All the memories that come just from this pic. Susan, you are eternally fabulous!" added another fan.
All My Children
All My Children ran for four decades before it was cancelled by the network in 2011. In 2019, Susan told Yahoo! Entertainment that "there was a lot of anger" over the decision at the time.
"It was really a period of mourning because we went through all of those stages – the anger, the denial, the sadness, the missing of each other," she explained.
"There’s a little bit of Erica in all of us. It’s a matter of proportion and the day."
Susan's age-defying secrets
In June 2024, the star opened up to HELLO! About her favourite beauty rituals. She shared: "I start the day with coffee, and drink hot water and lemon afterwards all day through! My diet is basically the Mediterranean diet, lots of fresh fruit and vegetables and fish! Lastly, I do a Pilates workout almost every morning!"