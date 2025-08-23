Iconic ABC star shares throwback that fans can't get enough of

Susan Lucci nailed Flashback Friday with a nostalgic throwback to her All My Children days – and fans were stunned by her incredible transformation.The 78-year-old took to Instagram to post a photograph of herself alongside her "fabulous" cast mates on the hit ABC soap. Susan, who portrayed Erica Kane for over 40 years on the show, posed next to her All My Children co-stars Michael Knight, Rebecca Budig, and Eden Riegel. In the caption, the ABC star penned: "Flashback Friday to All My Children fabulous, beloved cast mates! Michael Knight, Rebecca Budig and Eden Riegel."

The photo featured Susan in a black corseted dress adorned with a floral print, perfectly complemented by a matching pearl necklace and earring set. The star's brunette locks were styled into an effortless blowout while her makeup oozed soft glamour courtesy of a smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

© Instagram Susan shared the sweet throwback on Instagram

Michael, who portrayed Tad Martin on the soap, was positioned in the middle, with Susan on one side and Rebecca on the other. Michael had his arm around Rebecca, known for her role as Greenlee Smythe Lavery on All My Children, while Eden, who played Bianca Montgomery, stood at the end of the group.

Susan's former co-star, Cameron Mathison, gushed over the throwback in the comments section. "This is the best!!!" he wrote.

Cameron wasn't the only follower to appreciate the snap. Fans of the hit soap opera flocked to the comments to share their delight at the picture. "Oh those were the best days!!!!!" penned one social media user.

© Getty Images Susan starred as Erica Kane for over 40 years on the show

"Dear God, I miss this show and the cast so much! All the memories that come just from this pic. Susan, you are eternally fabulous!" added another fan.

All My Children

All My Children ran for four decades before it was cancelled by the network in 2011. In 2019, Susan told Yahoo! Entertainment that "there was a lot of anger" over the decision at the time.

"It was really a period of mourning because we went through all of those stages – the anger, the denial, the sadness, the missing of each other," she explained.

© ABC Susan Lucci as Erica Kane in All My Children

"There’s a little bit of Erica in all of us. It’s a matter of proportion and the day."

Susan's age-defying secrets

In June 2024, the star opened up to HELLO! About her favourite beauty rituals. She shared: "I start the day with coffee, and drink hot water and lemon afterwards all day through! My diet is basically the Mediterranean diet, lots of fresh fruit and vegetables and fish! Lastly, I do a Pilates workout almost every morning!"

© Craig Barritt Susan looks incredible

Susan's recent fashion moments

© Getty Images for The American He Susan at the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection Red hot Susan stole the spotlight in a shimmering gown for the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection. The floor-length garment featured a criss-cross halterneck with a figure-hugging silhouette. The eye-catching number was cinched at the waist by an additional layer of fabric, while the entire garment was embellished in cascading scarlet sequins.



© Getty Images Susan Lucci speaks onstage during Joy Behar, Susan Lucci, Sherri Shepherd And Judy Gold In Conversation: My First Ex-Husband Stylish co-ord The star opted for a sleek co-ord that featured a long-sleeved top with matching pants. The white look was adorned with black abstract detailing and layered over a simple black top.

© Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Susan wowed in leather pants Leather and sequins Susan showed off her physique in a pair of figure-hugging leather pants and a long-sleeved, sequin top. The monochromatic look was the perfect outfit for the celebatory dinner hosted by Joy Behar to toast the new cast of My First Ex-Husband at West Bank Cafe.

© Getty Images Susan Lucci in a white mini skirt Mini skirt Susan donned a white mini skirt with a black, off-the-shoulder top that flared out at the hem for her appearance on Good Day New York back in March.