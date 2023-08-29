Carlos Alcaraz shares very rare picture of personal life ahead of US Open return

Carlos will be defending his title as the US Open champ

As the US Open kicks off in earnest, all eyes are on the Men's match on the night of August 29, in which Germany's Dominik Koepfer will go up against the world's top seed, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz.

The 20-year-old is returning to the US Open a little over a month after his headline-making win at Wimbledon to defend his title after first rising to the ranks with his win at the Open last year.

Amid all the new studies of his aggression-meets-analysis style on the court, Carlos opened up a bit about his personal life in a new interview with Sports Illustrated.

While speaking of his life off the court, he revealed that just like any other 20-year-old, his favorite ways to pass time included watching soccer, playing video games, and hanging out with his friends.

In fact, he was also devoted to improving his English through watching more TV, to aid on his journey as a renowned international celebrity, and his favorite binge watch series? None other than Suits.

The USA Network legal drama, starring Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, and of course, Meghan Markle, has recently been on an upswing of its own, posting record-shattering numbers after it was added to Netflix, garnering a whopping 3.1 billion viewing minutes during the week of June 26 to July 2 alone. It's no wonder Carlos is a fan!

© Getty Images Carlos is making his return to the US Open with his first match on August 29

This year's Open lacks the star power of several of its heaviest hitters of the past decades, including Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer.

However, tennis fans are eagerly awaiting a potential rematch between Carlos and world No. 2 Novak Djokovic, who faced off against Carlos in the Wimbledon finals and lost his 34-match winning streak.

© Getty Images The 20-year-old is the defending US Open champ

Novak, 36, was looking forward to potentially facing off against the young Spaniard once again, and had nothing but respect for the player.

"The talk of our sport for the last two years, and, of course, deservedly because he has done things that probably no other, you know, teenager has ever done," he told The New York Times in a new interview.

© Getty Images The top seeded player recently took home the Wimbledon trophy as well

In a separate interview with The Wall Street Journal, the Serbian tennis legend compared Carlos' style to a mix of his own, Roger, and Rafael's. "He's basically got the best of all three worlds."

The top seed responded to the compliment with: "He's played with the best, with Rafa, with Roger. You don't expect that."

© Getty Images Many fans are expecting a Carlos Alcaraz-Novak Djokovic rematch this Open

The 2023 US Open kicked off on August 28 in New York's USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, and will continue till September 10.

Carlos and Poland's Iga Świątek are the current defending champions in the Men's and Women's Singles categories. The most coveted matches will bookend the event – the Women's Singles Finals will take place on September 9, followed by the Men's Singles Finals the next day.

